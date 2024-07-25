Line drawn in the sand over eID tags

For many at this week's NSW Farmers annual conference, held in Sydney, the fact the motions to pull support from the government's electronic identification for sheep and goats roll-out failed to get through must have been a real blow for a lot of farmers in the room.
With only six months until it starts to kick in, this was one of the last, if not the last, opportunity for the state farming organisation to make a stand if it had of decided to go that way.
And the vote, after much heated debate, also came down to the wire, which demonstrated just how divisive the issue continues to be and how easily the outcome could have gone either way.
While the state government is likely to push on bull-headedly regardless, it'll no doubt be relieved that the country's largest farming organisation - whose conference it was in 2022 that the whole policy was originally announced - didn't just completely back out.
In that two years there has been a change of government, restructure of the state's key government agricultural body, but most of all some extreme volatility in sheep, lamb and goat prices, which has really shown up just how big of a pinch on margins something like a mandatory electronic tag can have. The markets were as good as they've ever been when then Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders started things rolling with his announcement in 2022.
But few will forget how fast the floor fell from the markets last year and how quickly that tag price across a flock of sheep or goats can add up.
Yet, based on those who are backing the move, and also the numbers from the floor at this week's NSW Farmers conference, it would appear the majority - albeit slim - are taking a long-term view of the role eID tags can play.
On one side, they have resigned to the fact it's coming and want to "stay in the tent" so they can fight for better rights for primary producers.
After this week's vote, however, they will have to show that they're making that spot "in the tent" count, because those on the other side will feel that the chance was so close to do something to block it, yet that "in the tent" thinking snatched the chance away.
While the association is about so much more than just one issue, there will no doubt be concerns about the impact this move will have on individual members.
