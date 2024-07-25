The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Opinion

Line drawn in the sand over eID tags

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated July 26 2024 - 8:04am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Line drawn in the sand over eID tags
Line drawn in the sand over eID tags

For many at this week's NSW Farmers annual conference, held in Sydney, the fact the motions to pull support from the government's electronic identification for sheep and goats roll-out failed to get through must have been a real blow for a lot of farmers in the room.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.