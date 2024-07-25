Amos Vale Herefords defies the trend to record consistent bidding

There was consistently strong bidding throughout the annual bull sale at Amos Vale Herefords on Thursday to defy current trends and record a 93 per cent clearance, with 27 sold from 29 offered.
The multi-generational family-owned stud at Pinkett recorded an average bid of $9814 and a top of $22,000.
Best-priced sire, Amos Vale Kenworth T003 by Cara Park Unique Q9028 sold to repeat client and neighbour Phil Duddy who will put the growthy sire over his own Hereford herd to produce feeder steers.
Kenworth's estimated breeding values back up the phenotype, with positive figures for growth including +105 for 600 day weight, +17 for milk and +5.5 for eye muscle area.
Stud principal Mark Campion described the two year old as possessing length and stretch with meat, muscle and colour.
"We liked his natural thickness and do-ability," Mr Campion said.
Commercial Hereford producer and return client Robert Reid, Howlong,Vic, paid $16,000 for the second top-priced lot in Amos Vale Kickback T002 by Yarram Lottery Q058 from a daughter of Tabalba Storm J206.
Mr Reid, who runs 600 cows and sells yearlings at the Barnawartha saleyards, said the sire ticked a lot of boxes.
"I liked his softness, do-ability, thickness and overall sire appeal," he said. "He has true-to type cosmetics, which are important in the saleyard. And I appreciated his outcross genetics."
Mr Reid, who has purchased Amos Vale bulls for the last three years, also paid for the stud's top priced bull last year, another Talbalba daughter, for $30,000.
Volume buyer at this year's sale, same as last year, was Greg Gallagher with country locally at Red Range, who purchased four bulls to average $6500 to a top of $8000 for Amos Vale Keno T009by Mawarra Glory N159.
The big-framed sire will go over Hereford females with progeny grown out to kill weight on grass. Last month he sold a line of bullocks that dressed at 354kg at 30 months - off grass.
"We welcomed new buyers from Queensland and were pleased with the results and clearance in this volatile market," said Mr Campion. "It shows that when you put up a draft of bulls with consistency and quality they are well received."
The sale was hosted by Elders Glen Innes with Colin Say and Co while AuctionsPlus handled the online bidding.
