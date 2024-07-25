The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Amos Vale Herefords defies the trend to record consistent bidding

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 26 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amos Vale Kenworth T003 with buyer Phil Duddy, auctioneer Shad Bailey from Colin Say and Co, stud principals Mark and Wendy Campion with Elders Stud Stock agent Brian Kennedy. Photo supplied.
Amos Vale Kenworth T003 with buyer Phil Duddy, auctioneer Shad Bailey from Colin Say and Co, stud principals Mark and Wendy Campion with Elders Stud Stock agent Brian Kennedy. Photo supplied.

There was consistently strong bidding throughout the annual bull sale at Amos Vale Herefords on Thursday to defy current trends and record a 93 per cent clearance, with 27 sold from 29 offered.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.