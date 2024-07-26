Hundreds gather for 53rd federal ICPA Conference

The need for more support for Australia's most remote students has been in the spotlight at the Isolated Children's Parents Association (ICPA) Federal Conference in Sydney this week.
Delegates traveled thousands of kilometers to champion the education needs of rural and remote students over the two day conference, which was the 53rd for the Federal ICPA.
Hosted by the New South Wales State Council and with the theme of Bridging The Divide, the conference provided an opportunity for members to share information and their concerns, receive support and advice and celebrate the successes of the lobby group.
The conference was opened by Federal Life Member and former President Rory Treweeke, who has been involved with the ICP for nearly 50 years.
He took aim at various levels of government that had neglected isolated students over many decades.
"One thing is quite clear - access to the appropriate level of education is still viewed by many Governments as social welfare rather than a student's inherent right in our society since the 1800s to have equitable access to education facilities regardless of where they live," he said.
