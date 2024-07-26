A plan made three years ago pays off at Texas Angus with 100pc clearance

Institutional Investments, through Nutrien Roma, bought 11 bulls, with a top of $25,000 and an average of $17,181. Their top-priced choice was Texas Rooster T587, sired by Texas Maverick R746; it weighed 904kg and had an ADG of 1.29kg. Its EBVs included +4.6 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +60, +110, and +153, respectively, and +85 CWT. The bull scored a +15 for milk EBVs, a +7.2 for EMA and +3.0 for IMF.