A plan made three years ago pays off at Texas Angus with 100pc clearance

Three years ago, Ben and Wendy Mayne and their small team at Texas Angus, Warialda, initiated a highly successful program of artificial insemination (AI), invitro fertilisation (IVF), and embryo transfer (ET) to produce 272 bulls for sale, which sold for a 100 per cent clearance.
In his pre-auction speech, Ben Mayne highlighted the diversity in the catalogue. He revealed that 216 bulls were the product of AI, IVF, and ET, showcasing the advanced breeding techniques employed. Additionally, 56 bulls were conceived naturally, providing a range of options for potential buyers.
It was a remarkable day. Overall, 272 bulls averaged $14,375, for a gross of $3,910,000. In closer analysis, 187 two-year-old bulls averaged $14,882, while 85 yearling bulls averaged $13,258. Texas also sold 100 pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers, which topped at $4200 for a pen of 10 and averaged $3500.
The buyers of the top-priced bull, Texas TNT T317, were Chris and Robin Kemp of Milparinka, Blackall, Queensland.
Mr Kemp said the bull, in his eyes, was an excellent carcase bull with great temperament and style.
"He also had a bloodline we've been chasing for quite some time," he said.
T317 was sired by Poss Rawhide and described as Wendy Mayne's favourite, possessing power, performance, and presence. Born on June 30, 2022, he weighed 992 kilograms and gained an average daily gain (ADG) of 1.31 kg.
Its estimated breeding values (EBVs) included +5.0 (birth weight) BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +65, +109, and +147, respectively, and +89 carcase weight (CWT). The bull scored +18 for milk EBVs, +8.8 for eye muscle area (EMA) and +3.1 for intramuscular fat (IMF).
Mr Kemp said the aggregation of three properties about 50km east of Blackall and another property called Eungie at Dysart on the Beef Road runs about 4000 cows, of which about 1000 are almost pure Angus.
He said the operation started with a base of Santa Gertrudis females, of which some are joined to Poll Hereford bulls, and then that F1 is joined to an Angus.
He said TNT would be used to breed herd bulls by joining it to "some of our better cows".
"We've bought a few stud cows to breed our bulls from. We use quite a lot of bulls, and it gets expensive, especially with injuries and losses. So we've decided to go this way."
Mr Kemp said he'd bought about 25 to 30 Texas Angus bulls over the years and found they performed well under the conditions under which he runs his breeder herds.
McIntyre Agriculture, St George, Queensland, also bought sires to supplement its internal bull breeding program.
Hamish McIntyre, his wife Mary and their son Stirling bought two sons of Poss Deadwood, Texas U-Beauty U67 and Texas U-Ripper U275 for $55,000 and $50,000, respectively.
U-Beauty U67 is a February 2023 drop bull weighing 666kg, with an ADG of 1.2kg.
Its EBVs included +2.7 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +54, +99, and +131, respectively, and +84 CWT. The bull scored a +23 for milk EBVs, a +6.9 for EMA and +5.1 for IMF.
U-Ripper U275 is a younger bull, March 2023, with an ADG of 1.54kg and a weight of 774kg.
Its EBVs included +4.0 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +61, +110, and +148, respectively, and +85 CWT. The bull also scored a +19 for milk EBVs, a +7.5 for EMA and +5.2 for IMF.
Mr McIntyre said he was chasing IMF, which both bulls had in spades. Their EBVs put the two sires in the breed's top 5 per cent. Fertility was another high criterion, along with good 600-day growth figures. Both bulls are in the top 25 per cent of the breed.
"It's what we look for in our bulls," he said.
The McIntyres breed about 5000 cows in the Quilpie, Qld, district on Cannoway Downs but have properties at Dirranbandi and St George for backgrounding and feedlots at St George and Roma for finishing the cattle.
McIntyre Agriculture also bought eight herd sires to $12,000, averaging $10,250.
The annual State of Origin series between Queensland and NSW adds plenty of breakfast table chirp for the Maynes, and Mr Mayne is the sole Maroons supporter. However, at the sale this year, the Maroons came in numbers as volume buyers.
Institutional Investments, through Nutrien Roma, bought 11 bulls, with a top of $25,000 and an average of $17,181. Their top-priced choice was Texas Rooster T587, sired by Texas Maverick R746; it weighed 904kg and had an ADG of 1.29kg. Its EBVs included +4.6 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +60, +110, and +153, respectively, and +85 CWT. The bull scored a +15 for milk EBVs, a +7.2 for EMA and +3.0 for IMF.
JBR Grazing, Roma, bought five bulls to $14,000, averaging $10,800; Wallangra Pastoral Co, Wandoan, Qld bought two bulls at $16,000 each and one at $12,000, while RMI Pty Ltd, Goondiwindi, bought two bulls at $14,000 and one at $16,000.
Paul Erbach, Kalang Grazing, Guluguba, Qld, bought four bulls to $12,000, averaging $10,000; Hewitt Ag, Billa Billa, Qld bought three bulls to $20,000, averaging $17,333, while Tralee Cattle Company, Middlemount, Qld bought five bulls to $28,000, averaging $20,000.
Tralee's top choice was the penultimate bull in the catalogue, Texas Handyman T752, which weighed 850kg with an ADG of 1.22kg. Its EBVs included +6.8 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +49, +93, and +126, respectively, and +67 CWT. The bull also scored a +15 for milk EBVs, a +10.4 for EMA and +1.8 for IMF.
Nebrean Pty Ltd, Tambo, Qld, bought 10 bulls to a top of $10,000, averaging $9200; Carella Pastoral Pty Ltd, Yelarbon, Qld, bought four bulls averaging $7500, while the Burnett Group, Clermont Queensland, bought seven bulls to $12,000 four times, averaging $10,857.
Narrien Cattle Co, Clermont, bought online, with four bulls to a top of $34,000, averaging $23,000. Their top-priced choice was Texas Iceman T419, a grandson of Poss Maverick. It weighed 976kg, an ADG of 1.28kg, and its EBVs included +3.4 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +59, +115, and +139, respectively, and +88 CWT. The bull also scored a +16 for milk EBVs, a +5.0 for EMA and +1.5 for IMF.
Shaylene and Murray Beardmore, Rose Hill, St George, were first-time visitors to Texas Angus and bought five bulls to $14,000, averaging $11,600. In contrast, Pinnacle Pastoral Company, Taroom, Qld, bought four bulls to $16,000, averaging $14,000.
C and J Trading, Yuleba, Qld, bought eight bulls to $18,000 twice, averaging $14,500; Jeppesen Pastoral Company, Comet, Qld, bought three bulls to $16,000, averaging $14,000, while Charvel Grazing Trust, Theodore, Qld, bought eight bulls to $26,000 twice, averaging $19,000.
A repeat buyer, Dobikin Pastoral Company, Bellata, bought eight bulls to $12,000 four times, averaging $11,000, while Tim Moses, Horse Gully Pastoral Company, Inverell, bought five bulls to $22,000, averaging $17,600.
DJ and WM Rose, Inverell bought four bulls, averaging $10,000, while Glenrowan Estate Gunnedah bought six bulls to $10,000 four times, averaging $9333.
In the 100 PTIC commercial heifers draft, the Ciesiokia Family Trust, Oakey, Qld, paid the top price of $42,000 for a pen of 10 heifers. Kel Stanton, Kilcoy, Qld, bought three pens of 10 at $40,000, $38,000, and $34,000.
GDL, Dalby, and BJA Inverell were the selling agents, and Wayne York, Mark Duthie, and Joch Heck were the auctioneers. AuctionsPlus and Stocklive Elite provided the online interface.
