A plan made three years ago pays off at Texas Angus with 100pc clearance

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 26 2024 - 7:00pm
Three years ago, Ben and Wendy Mayne and their small team at Texas Angus, Warialda, initiated a highly successful program of artificial insemination (AI), invitro fertilisation (IVF), and embryo transfer (ET) to produce 272 bulls for sale, which sold for a 100 per cent clearance.

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

