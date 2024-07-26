The Land
Showpiece property complete with on-farm brewery remains on the market

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
July 26 2024
Showpiece 4030 acre Dungowan Station is recognised as being one of Tamworth's most unique properties. Picture supplied
Showpiece Dungowan Station remains on the market after being passed in at auction on a vendor bid of $7.9 million on Thursday evening.

