Why this farm boy chose volunteer rescue and working with dogs over Rotary

Mark Gibson was scared for his life on two occasions, both related to his volunteer work in a NSW regional city.
One time, he rescued a pregnant woman whose Volkswagen sedan had flipped on its side and knocked over a petrol bowser.
"That wasn't a good place for her to have a prang, and luckily nothing exploded," he told ACM.
Another time, a vehicle had fallen down a mine shaft in Peak Hill, Central West NSW.
A young Mr Gibson was asked to go down the 400-foot shaft, which he described as a "fantastic experience" - once he was done with being scared.
"If you want to get rid of all the things you don't like in life, just go out and do it," he said. "It puts your life into perspective."
Mr Gibson, 69 years old, is in the rescue game.
The Dubbo resident has been involved with the Volunteer Rescue Association NSW for more than 50 years.
He was in a paid position for 10 years as the NSW commissioner, a job from which he is now retired.
Mr Gibson joined the VRA as a 16-year-old, too young even to take on proper rescue jobs.
It had been either volunteer in the Apex Club, Rotary, Lions or VRA, so he chose VRA, which aligned more with his interests.
"That was probably one of the best things I've ever done," he said. "Even now, I've been asked to join Rotary, and I don't want to. I want to be committed just to one organisation, give total commitment to that organisation."
Mr Gibson grew up the eldest of five children on a farm in Dubbo.
"In those days, you made your own fun," he said, adding his cousins would come over to the farm to find that fun.
His first job was picking fruit with the other kids at Sunnyside orchard, mainly oranges in the orange season.
"We'd go out and do it on a weekend, Saturday and Sunday, and we might get a dollar a day or $2 a day, which is pretty good in those days," he said.
"We'd just save it up, to buy something that we wanted, or we'd buy something for mum and dad for their birthday or Christmas."
When Mr Gibson started work as an apprentice electrical fitter and mechanic for Macquarie County Council, he used to ride his bicycle 12 kilometres there and back.
"I was there a week and then got appendicitis and I had a month off because there was some issues with it - but Macquarie County Council being the people they were, they kept me on board," he said.
Mr Gibson had "very little family life" during his time as VRA commissioner, so spending time with family - including his wife Mariette, two children and three grandchildren - is something he cherishes now.
"I'm retired now and it's only now that you really appreciate your family," he said.
Mr Gibson is proud of many things from his VRA years, including obtaining a multi-million-dollar NSW government grant in 2019 which the organisation used to purchase new trucks and uniforms.
He is now an honorary life member of the VRA and a member of the Narromine VRA, as well as president of the The VRA Rescue NSW Search Dogs Squad.
Not all dogs make good search dogs, he said.
"They've gotta have a good temperament, they cannot be like a police dog and be aggressive," Mr Gibson said.
"They must love people, get on well with people, not bark unless they're told. They're just like a normal pet and they've got to do what they're asked."
Mark Gibson's story is part of an ACM series on older residents sharing their precious memories of childhood and growing up in the country.
