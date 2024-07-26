The Land
Home/Rural Life

Why this farm boy chose volunteer rescue and working with dogs over Rotary

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
July 27 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Gibson in his Volunteer Rescue Association NSW uniform and (inset) the VRA Rescue NSW Search Dogs Squad. Picture by Belinda Soole
Mark Gibson in his Volunteer Rescue Association NSW uniform and (inset) the VRA Rescue NSW Search Dogs Squad. Picture by Belinda Soole

Mark Gibson was scared for his life on two occasions, both related to his volunteer work in a NSW regional city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.