Soil acidity also an issue in the northern NSW

Since the 1970s researchers and farmers in many southern and central NSW districts have been addressing soil acidity.
Applying lime is the norm for many, especially where cropping is part of the business and soils were naturally on the acid scale.
While the north is generally regarded as a clay soil environment and free of acid soil issues, all productive agricultural systems acidify soil.
The reality is the pH of millions of hectares of clay to sandy loam soils is likely to have dropped by up to one pH unit over 30 years, for instance from 5.8 to 4.8 using the calcium chloride testing method.
This is especially the case in soils supporting intensive cropping programs.
The rate that soil pH declines is influenced by three major factors.
Firstly, it can come as a consequence of produce leaving the farm.
Secondly, leaching of nitrate nitrogen down the soil profile sourced from nitrogen fixation (legumes) or ammonium fertilisers and thirdly from build-up of soil organic matter.
Therefore, the most productive paddocks often have the highest acidification rates.
Helen Burns, NSW Department of Primary Industries, stresses that it is important to assess soil acidity via sampling the top 20 centimetres in 5cm intervals, rather than the usual 0-10cm composite sample.
Soil pH is commonly stratified and highest in the surface, 0-5 cm, so the pH of 0-10cm samples will not detect subsurface acidity.
For example, the top 0-5cm may be pH 5.8 but the next 5-10cm layer may be pH 4.8. The 0-10cm sample then gives an average of pH 5.3.
This hides the harmful impact of acidity in the root zone of many crop and pasture types.
A recent study by Ms Burns and co-researchers Dr Jason Condon, Charles Sturt University, and Nick McGrath, Holbrook Landcare Network, assessed acidity of productive, commercial crop and pasture paddocks in central and southern NSW.
Soil pH tests from 5cm increment samples, collected to a depth of 20cm, revealed widespread subsurface acidity across rainfall zones and soil types.
This study was reported in a Grassland Society of NSW paper titled Understanding and managing soil acidity the key to sustainable and productive grazing systems.
Critically, the survey showed that 39 per cent of sites required prioritising for liming based on testing pH from the 0-10 cm layer.
However, this percentage increased dramatically to 78pc of sites requiring liming when pH was measured in 5cm increments. The same liming decision criteria applied. Ms Burns emphasises that the pH of 5cm increments identify the depth and severity of acidity in subsurface layers.
This better informs liming decisions, paddock prioritisation, species selection and the role for acid-tolerant species. She stresses that traditional liming practices have not prevented acidification of subsurface layers, even in paddocks with a long history of lime application.
The survey results indicated that established programs, using surface-applied lime at rates to lift soil pH of the 0-10 cm layer to 5.2, have not addressed acidity in subsurface layers.
If pH in layers below 10cm is less than 5.0, a target pH of 5.8 in the 0-10 cm soil depth - in such soils with acidity to depth - and a higher initial lime rate and a re-liming regime to maintain pH above 5.5 in the 0-10cm depth, will gradually increase pH in the 10-20 cm layer.
While not always possible, past and current research demonstrates that incorporating appropriate lime rates to a depth of 0-10cm to 15cm is a sound strategy to fast-track amelioration of subsurface layers.
Ms Burns warns that soil acidity is such a serious and underestimated issue that it requires a proactive management approach rather than waiting until acid soil toxicity symptoms appear.
By that time, productivity is already impacted.
A regular testing program that tracks pH in 5cm intervals to 20cm enables the depth and magnitude of acidic subsurface layers to be identified and monitored.
This is essential information when formulating liming strategies for effective, long-term management of acidity.
This research was funded by Australian Government National Landcare Program, The Grassland Society of NSW, Holbrook Landcare Network and supported by NSW DPI, Peter Wilson, David Harbison, Sandy Middleton, and NSW DPI staff, Peter Tyndall, Mark Richards and Karl Moore, assisted with the field surveys.
Next week: Keeping costs down on mixed species winter grazing crops.
