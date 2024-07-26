The Land
Sunshine after the rain: Tamworth store steers lift by $100, heifers $85

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 26 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
The promise of a great spring and plenty of good oat crops yet to be completely grazed has kicked the store sale in Tamworth.

Australian beef's biggest export market, the United States of America, now takes 25.8 per cent of beef shipped, and according to Scott Bremner, McCulloch Agencies, the trickle-down effect was on show at today's fortnightly Tamworth store sale.

Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

