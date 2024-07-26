Sunshine after the rain: Tamworth store steers lift by $100, heifers $85

A line of 79 Angus steers from Byliong Agriculture, Bylong Valley, sold well with a pen of 12. Estimated to average 320kg, they sold for $1350, which comes back at 420 cents a kilogram. A pen of 13, similar in description made $1340 while a pen of 29 made $1310. These were bought by Henry Heggaton South Wandabah, Spring Ridge, through Ian Morgan Livestock. Another pen of 25 Bylong steers made $1280.