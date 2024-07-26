Sunshine after the rain: Tamworth store steers lift by $100, heifers $85

Australian beef's biggest export market, the United States of America, now takes 25.8 per cent of beef shipped, and according to Scott Bremner, McCulloch Agencies, the trickle-down effect was on show at today's fortnightly Tamworth store sale.
"The job is definitely on the move," Mr Bremner said, "locally we've had as good a winter as ever; it's wet everywhere, and the oat crops are coming into a premium time.
"There's a lot of legs in the market, and with grinding meat selling so well, the rest of the job is going to follow," he added.
The combined Tamworth agents sale penned 1868 good quality cattle, which were drawn from a wide area, across the North West and South West of the state as well as the Hunter Valley and New England area.
According to Meat and Livestock Market reporter Stephen Adams, buyer demand came from Coonamble, Narrabri, Gunnedah, Roma, Queensland and from feedlotters.
Competition was strong from the rails as well as online bidding, and the market trends tended to the dearer side.
Well-bred and forward-conditioned weaners were sold to dearer trends, with the top of the Angus steers, $1060 to $1350, up as much as $100/head. The next draft of Angus weaners followed again with a dearer trend of $750 to $1280.
The crossbred weaners were of various types and sold for $140 or, better, $700 to $1160. Charolais steers were considerably dearer, at $720 to $1250.
Light heifer weaners under 200kgs gained $85, selling for $560 to $610. Some Angus drafts struggled to hold dearer, selling $530 to $850, while cross-bred types sold to a considerable rise of $580 to $960.
Heifers with their first calf were $1240 to $1830/unit, while mature cows and calves ranged from $1600 to $2520.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows sold for $2100, and PTIC heifers made $1240 to $1830/head.
A line of 79 Angus steers from Byliong Agriculture, Bylong Valley, sold well with a pen of 12. Estimated to average 320kg, they sold for $1350, which comes back at 420 cents a kilogram. A pen of 13, similar in description made $1340 while a pen of 29 made $1310. These were bought by Henry Heggaton South Wandabah, Spring Ridge, through Ian Morgan Livestock. Another pen of 25 Bylong steers made $1280.
Wiemac, Nundle sold 10 Angus steers for $800, while another pen of nine from the same vendor also made $800. A pen of 12 Speckle Park steers from the same vendor made $780.
A Hayward, Moonbi, sold eight Angus steers for $760, while the Pratten family, Dungowan, sold 13 light Angus steers for $670. Nomuula Pastoral Company, Moonbi sold 21 Angus steers for $1320, JA Lee, Walcha sold a pen of six black Mali Daki blood steers for $1250 and five for $1150.
Spring Park, Bingara sold four Angus steers for $760 and seven for $690, while CWL Loomberah sold 15 Shorthorn steers for $1130 and 15 older Hereford steers for $1160.
D Tiemans, Narrabri sold 17 Larrikin blood Angus steers for $1100, While Tullocj Properties, Mullaley sold 12 Angus steers for $1310.
Limebon Partnership, Boggabilla shipped a line of mixed-sex Angus and Euro/Charolais cross yearlings and weaners and were rewarded for their efforts. A pen of 12 Angus steers made $1480, while seven Charolais cross made $1410. In the heifer portion, 16 Angus heifers made $1380, another pen of 16 Angus heifers made $1300 and five Charolais cross heifers made $1110.
W and DE Plevey, Manilla also offered a good line of Palgrove Charolais and Waco Santa Gertrudis cross, mixed-sex cattle.
A pen of 15 steers made $1250, while another pen of 15 made $1170. The buyers were bullock finishers from Scone in the Upper Hunter Valley. The Pleveys Euro cross heifers made $850 for 26.
The Higgins family, Nowendoc, sold 11 Charolais/Euro cross steers for $1020, with another pen of 10 at the same price. Eleven lighter steers, a Euro cross, made $870, and a lighter pen of similar breeding made $830.
Byran and Fiona Hubbard, Nundle received $2520 for first calf cows with calves averaging 170kg and rejoined to an Angus bull.
Longridge Farms, Tamworth, sold seven Charolais heifers for $760 and five Angus crosses for $560, while the Burgman family, Warral, sold 14 Angus heifers for $760.
Visitors to the sale were greeted by heavy showers of rain, with 11 mm falling before 9 am on Friday morning. At Gunnedah Soil Conservation Service, 22mm was recorded. Bomera on the Black Stump Way, 7mm, Bundella, 10mm and Duri 20mm.
