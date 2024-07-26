Prices skyrocket at Forbes store cattle sale as weaner steers hit 529c/kg

With a promising spring season on the horizon in the Central West, prices continued to soar at the Forbes store cattle sale on Friday.
Despite heifers dominating the 1090 head yarding, weaners steers were red hot, smashing the 500 cents per kilogram threshold.
Buyers from Bathurst, Goulburn, Alectown, Dubbo, Trundle, Berry and the local area were in attendance.
Although the season has teetered on the edge of being too wet, Forbes Livestock Agency director Tim Mackay said it has been a great.
"We though this sale would be strong on last month, but we didn't think it would be quite as strong," he said.
"It was unbelievable, some of the smaller Angus steers made over 500c/kg today, and even some of the crossbred steers made over 400c/kg too.
"Our cow and calf market was also up a couple hundred dollars, and the PTIC cows were really good as well.
"It just shows that everyone is sensing the start of spring, so they're looking for something."
Steers less than 200 kilograms sold to $1000 a head, hitting 529c/kg, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $690 to $1200, reaching 454c/kg.
Steers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg made $1000 to $1260 while those that tipped the scales at more than 330kg sold from $1100 to $1390.
In the heifers, those from 200kg to 280kg made $515 to $1060, while those that weighed from 280kg to 330kg attracted bids from $660 to $1085.
Heifers heavier than 330kg sold from $1105 to $1150.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows attracted bids from $1200 to $2020 and cows made from $1420 to $1880.
Cows with calves sold from $1325 to $3050.
Wendy Chudleigh, Chudleigh Farming, Kurrajong, Wirrinya, sold a draft of 50, 492kg to 566kg, Angus cows with calves for $2450 to top the sale at $3050.
The same vendor also sold a pen of 13, 523kg, Angus PTIC cows, for $1980/unit to buyer Karl Turner, Allawah, Trundle.
D and A Beard, Forbes, sold a draft of 31, 513kg to 641kg, Angus PTIC cows, for $1500 to $2020.
Gary Dempsey, Forbes, sold seven, 428kg, Hereford/Angus PTIC cows, for $1940.
Clark Livestock, Lyndhurst, sold 14, Rennylea-blood, Angus cows with calves, for $2420.
The same vendor also sold a pen of 14, 198kg, Angus steers, for $1000/unit, hitting 529c/kg.
Ben Rix, Bogan Gate, sold 12, 264kg, Angus steers, for $1200/unit, reaching 454c/kg.
Rich Avon, Redcliffs, Grenfell, sold 12, 347kg, Wrigley-blood, Angus steers, 10-to-11-months old, for $1390.
AJ and AL Dobbs, Forbes, sold 5, 329, Devanah-blood, Angus steers, nine-to-11-months old, for $1260.
The same vendor also sold a pen of 14, 347kg, Devanah-blood, Angus heifers, nine-to-11-months old, for $1150.
Dale and Sandy McGrath, Cuttaburra Pastoral Company, Enngonia, sold a pen of five, 365kg, Marrington-blood, Shorthorn steers, for $1180/unit as well as 11, 288kg, Angus heifers, for $920.
The sale was conducted by the Forbes Livestock Selling Agents Association.
