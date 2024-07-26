Ultimate price for Knowla Livestock's annual bull sale

Despite the fickle nature of weather with dry and wet extremes, the Laurie family from Knowla Livestock have seen the "Ultimate" season turnaround at Gloucester.
A bull "that is strong topped with plenty of sire appeal and a balanced data set" has sold for $44,000 to top Knowla Angus' annual sale on Friday.
Knowla Ultimate U50, son of Dunoon Prime Minister P758 and out of Knowla Designer Q90, sold to successful purchasers Merridale Angus, Tennyson VIC and Crawford Angus, Tumorrama NSW with semen rights to Granite Ridge Angus Stud, Avenue Range SA.
Tipping the scales at 687 kilograms at 16 months of age, he measured a 40 centimetre scrotal circumference, with eye muscle area (+7.9), scrotal size (+3.6), 200-day weight (+58) and intramuscular fat (+2.7). He was the third of six full brothers sold.
Knowla Livestock had 100 per cent clearance (81 bulls) with the average of $18,557.
"We certainly wear our hearts on our sleeves," an emotional James Laurie said after the sale.
Mr Laurie said many clients who had missed out on bulls in the past couple of years due to high prices had got one this year.
"In the last couple of years the cattle have made a lot of money with local blokes missing out but today they got bulls," he said.
'And we were pleased a lot of local buyers got back in to secure the genetics.
"It was a terrific average especially the way the season conditions have been...spring last year was terrible, it was as dry as you could get and then it was as wet as you could get so it was not easy.
"That's farming you just roll with the punches and we were pleased with the bulls we presented."
The largest volume buyer was Ellerston Pastoral near Scone, who purchased eight bulls averaging $18,500 including a top of $20,000 for 23-month-old Knowla Trusted T130, weighing 846kg and 17-month-old Knowla Upstage U10, weighing 681kg.
Maddy Teague from Ellerston said they keep coming back each year because the quality was high and they "had success with their bulls".
"Knowla have a strong line of bulls, we don't find any defaults when we get them home, they get what we need," Ms Teague said.
The latest purchase will be put with Ellerston's herd of Angus and Hereford cows.
Daniel Bower, Bowers Cattle and Ag, Singleton, purchased three bulls to an average of $19,300 including a top of $22,000 for 23-month-old Knowla Territory T131 weighing 864kg.
Mr Bower said his family, who were transport and heavy haulage operators, branched out into farming six years ago where they purchased Knowla genetics.
'We love the quality of cattle they are producing for us...we purchased Knowla genetics in our first year and have been working each year building with a Knowla product," Mr Bower said.
"The Laurie family are great to deal with, nothing is a problem and they are supportive of their product and whenever you need a hand they are always there."
They bulls will go into their commercial herd of 550 cows to improve genetics.
Mr Bower also purchased 32 commercial heifers to an average of $2050.
Ben Buddah, Glenbuddah, Walcha was another volume buyer who purchased seven bulls to an average of $13,000.
"We have been coming here for three years, we like the cattle they suit for what we do, they are quiet," Mr Buddah said.
The bulls will go into the company's Angus and Shorthorn cow herd for a Woolworths' program.
"The first lot of cattle are coming through this year and are looking really well," he said.
Repeat buyer Matt Stidolph, Silverdale, Waukivory, purchased two bulls including 16-month-old Knowla Ultimate U54 (717kg) son of Dunoon Prime Minister P758 out of Knowla Designer Q90 for $30.
Mr Stidolph, who has been using Knowla genetics for a decade, also purchased 16-month-old Knowla Uppercut U46 (679kg) for $24,000.
'We are a big supporter of Knowla and what they provide in their genetics and their professionalism and after sales they are always their to support," Mr Stidolph said.
The bulls will go into his commercial herd of 100 breeders.
Meanwhile there were six registered heifers PTIC that sold to a top of $32,000 for an average of $20,000 while all 97 un-joined Angus yearling heifers were sold to an average of $2216.
The sale was conducted by Elders Walcha with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as the auctioneer. Auctions Plus provided the online interface.
