Check out who was snapped at Knowla Livestock's bull sale

As Ted Laurie from Knowla Livestock aptly put it "the weather Gods" certainly shined on the family's annual bull sale at Gloucester on Friday.
Hundreds of people gathered for the sale, which saw 100 per cent clearance of 81 bulls.
"The last 12 months were not the easiest, with conditions going from dry to wet," Mr Laurie told the crowd.
But he said the red meat industry was strong in Australia where producers bred some of the "best beef in the world".
"We are proud to breed Angus cattle who are at the forefront of genetics development," Mr Laurie said.
Knowla Livestock is a family owned company that comprises of James and Annie Laurie, Ted and Alison Laurie as well as Marie Laurie with children Sandy, Doug, Rob, Jack and Georgia playing an active role in the beef operation.
The sale was conducted by Elders Walcha with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as the auctioneer. Auctions Plus provided the online interface.
