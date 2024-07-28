The Land
Home/Rural Life

Up the creek: Maitland farmers seek compensation for flooding

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
July 28 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture shows land owners from left, Barry Devereux, Mary Ward, Jill Pickering. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
Picture shows land owners from left, Barry Devereux, Mary Ward, Jill Pickering. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

A group of Woodberry farmers are preparing to take legal action over the destruction of their properties by run-off from surrounding development.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.