The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Sara Park Angus records solid average as correct type attracts old and new clients

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 27 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced Sara Park Tyson T69 with auctioneer Robbie Bloch, AWN Squires; Brad Newsome Nutrien Livestock at Glen Innes with Sara Park principals Herb, Robert and Geoff Duddy. Photo supplied.
Top priced Sara Park Tyson T69 with auctioneer Robbie Bloch, AWN Squires; Brad Newsome Nutrien Livestock at Glen Innes with Sara Park principals Herb, Robert and Geoff Duddy. Photo supplied.

The Duddy family's Sara Park Angus, on the Pinkett road east of Glen Innes, sold to a top of $37,000 on Friday, with 47 of 49 bulls sold to average $11,950.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.