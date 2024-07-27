Sara Park Angus records solid average as correct type attracts old and new clients

The Duddy family's Sara Park Angus, on the Pinkett road east of Glen Innes, sold to a top of $37,000 on Friday, with 47 of 49 bulls sold to average $11,950.
A bull with presence in Sara Park Tyson T69 made the best money, going to Fucheng Woodlands at Westmar, Qld.
By Booragul revenue M4, from a daughter of Lawsons Schwarzenegger on the dam side, this sire presented correctly with plenty of volume.
He will go into a herd of 2000 Angus breeders running across 39,000 hectares of Buffel grass and Bambatsi country.
A separate herd of Wagyu, about 3000 head, work-in with the Angus program to produce first cross progeny.
Fucheng manager Dion Porter said Tyson would be used over the herd's better second year heifers.
"He's got a good body and structure to match," Mr Porter said. "He'll do the job".
The Sara Park stud, which comprises Herb Duddy with his sons Jeff and Robert, sold the second and third top-priced bulls to Herb's brother Neville, under bidder on the top-priced sire, and his wife Val, also from Pinkett.
The $30,000 Sara Park Taurus T8 by Mogck Entice from a Booroomooka Evident daughter had already been used in the Sara Park stud.With a sirey outlook, nicely laid in shoulders and plenty of length and capacity, Taurus presented with Estimated Breeding Values that included +157 kilograms for 400 day weight,+8.3 for eye muscle area and +89 for carcase weight.
Mr Duddy also paid $24,000 for another Entice son in Sara Park Tinker T28, from a daughter of Kaharau Prince with +146 for 600 day and mature cow weights.
"To my eye feet are number one," he said. "These bulls have very nice top line and are very correct."
Heifers will be retained for commercial bull production while their brothers will be grown out to feedlot weight for Wyallah Beef.
Volume buyer was Clerkness Pastoral, Bundarra,who came away with six bulls to breed weaners which will be sold through the Inverell sale yards.
Long-time repeat client CQ Pastoral, with country on the Clarence and Macleay, purchased three bulls.
Stud principal Herb Duddy said he welcomed repeat and new clients from Central Queensland to the North Coast.
The sale was conducted by AWN Squires at Inverell with Robbie Bloch as auctioneer in conjunction with Nutrien Livestock at Glen Innes with Stocklive handling the online bidding.
