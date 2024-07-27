Sara Park Angus records solid average as correct type attracts old and new clients

The $30,000 Sara Park Taurus T8 by Mogck Entice from a Booroomooka Evident daughter had already been used in the Sara Park stud.With a sirey outlook, nicely laid in shoulders and plenty of length and capacity, Taurus presented with Estimated Breeding Values that included +157 kilograms for 400 day weight,+8.3 for eye muscle area and +89 for carcase weight.