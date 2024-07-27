Casino all breeds sell to a quality top price

All breeds were represented under cover at Casino's Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange with combined agencies offering just about everything everything, incuding a single South African Drakensburg.
Commercial breeders were in the market for structurally sound sires with the top price going to a black Simmental for $17,500.
Bred by Adam and Karly Payton, Double K Simmentals at Sugarloaf via Stanthorpe, Qld, Double K Striker presented on sale day at 928 kilograms with a 136 square centimetre eye muscle area while his scans showed intra muscular fat at 6.6 per cent.
The sound and square-footed son of Lancaster Magnum M269 will go over Brangus females at Graham Ford's Bonalbo grazing property.
Overall 112 lots were sold to average $6424.
Of the 11 females sold, from 15 offered, bids averaged $2612 and reached $4000 for the red factored heifer Calmview Celeste T111E by full French blood sire ANC Qurantine, pregnancy tested in calf to Palgrove Nifty.
Bred by Tony Farrell, Calmview Charolais at Fernleigh, she will go to Grant Taylor at Cootamundra.
Best bull under-bidders were John Claydon, Springfield on the Mole River with Annette Miller, Tenterfield, who secured a Brangus bull bred by Jeff Parker at Manilla for $11,000.
Gunnadoo Park 2735 by Bonox CT 1084, 27 months, presented with a motility test of 90pc and will go over Mr Claydon's specific composite females comprising Brahman, Simmental and Angus bloodlines.
Mr Parker left the sale early to travel home and dropped the bull at the Tenterfield yards and Mr Claydon said the sire appeared to expand in the high mountain air.
"When we got him out into the bigger yards we could really see his volume," Mr Claydon said.
"We like his length and depth. He's thick with bone."
Quality Euro bulls sold well with the Donnelly family's PJ Charolais stud at Bald Knob, east of Glen Innes, recording a full clearance for five bulls to average $8,500 and top at $10,000 for the red factored and polled PJ Turbo by PJ Rambo, 850kg with a 39 centimetre scrotal circumference, going to Kyogle breeder Mick Durkin.
The stud, which has been going since 2007, sold PJ Timone by PJ Rimfire for $9000 going to Kym and Bev Cheers at Glen Elgin.
Allan and Helen Trustum's Bentley Downs Charolais stud at Bentley via Casino also sold all bulls, eight of them to average $6437 and top at $8000 for Bentley Downs Travis, by Minnie Vale Porter.
The 32nd production sale from the Lyle Family Angus stud at Ellangowan, recorded 18 of 19 bulls sold to average $6777 and top at $14,000 for Prime Time Discovery T16 by KO Discovery.
Buyers Bob and Maree Austen, Chambigne and Glen Innes, will use him over Angus females.
"He's quiet; he has depth and stretch and I liked his EBVs, particularly a low birth weight of 3.8," said Mr Austen.
Franklin Angus, Upper Orara, had a full clearance of five bulls to average $7700, selling to $8000 three times, including Franklin Rainfall T15 by SAV Rainfall 6846, who presented on sale day at 978kg and sold to Kyogle producer Dan O'Neill to put over Angus.
