Casino all breeds sell to a quality top price

Quality Euro bulls sold well with the Donnelly family's PJ Charolais stud at Bald Knob, east of Glen Innes, recording a full clearance for five bulls to average $8,500 and top at $10,000 for the red factored and polled PJ Turbo by PJ Rambo, 850kg with a 39 centimetre scrotal circumference, going to Kyogle breeder Mick Durkin.