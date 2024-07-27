The Land
Casino all breeds sell to a quality top price

By Jamie Brown
July 27 2024 - 7:00pm
Double K Striker with buyer Graham Ford, Bonalbo, and breeders Karly, Payton and Adam Williamson, Double K Simmentals at Sugarloaf via Stanthorpe, Qld.
All breeds were represented under cover at Casino's Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange with combined agencies offering just about everything everything, incuding a single South African Drakensburg.

