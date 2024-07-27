Grace's glory: History made as Grace Brown wins Olympic gold

Everything went to script for cycling star Grace Brown as she made history on Sunday morning, delivering Australia its first gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
The Camperdown-raised athlete, 32, saluted in the women's individual time trial, becoming Australia's first ever gold medallist, man or woman, in the discipline.
Brown, targeting a medal after a fourth-placed finish at the Tokyo Olympics, was unstoppable along the 32.4-kilometre course, navigating slippery conditions to cruise across the finish line in a mighty time of 39 minutes and 38.24 seconds.
She finished more than a minute-and-a-half quicker than silver medallist Anna Henderson from Great Britain, with America's Chloe Dygert claiming bronze not far behind.
Following the race, a relieved Brown acknowledged she rode what could be considered the perfect race.
"I had a plan to pace the race, to win gold and I was able to execute my plan pretty much to perfection if not better," she said.
"Can't ask for a better day really. It's raining but really it's not dampening my spirits. "
Brown held strong leads at every time check and never looked in doubt of crossing the line fastest.
She admitted she was in a great head-space during the race.
"I had a lot of confidence, usually towards the end I've got negative thoughts going through my mind that I'm battling with but today not a single one crept in," she said.
"I was just confident and pushing all the way to the line."
Brown's Olympic success comes after she announced in June she would be retiring from professional cycling at the end of the 2024 season to spend more time with family and friends back home in Australia.
The two-time world championship time trial silver medallist said the gold medal wouldn't change her mind about calling it a day.
"It just makes me really proud of everything that I've done," she said.
"I know that I've come here and given it everything and it's paid off. I can finish my career really satisfied."
Earlier, Brown's parents Tony Brown and Ruth Stewart were beaming with pride as they were interviewed beside the course after their daughter's performance.
Stewart said they were "over the moon".
She made sure those watching knew exactly where her daughter was raised.
"She grew up in Camperdown in south-west Victoria," she said.
"It means a lot to Camperdown, it's a big cycling town...
"So this is really something for the whole south-west of Victoria."
Brown's Olympic campaign isn't over, with the champion cyclist to compete in the women's road race on August 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.