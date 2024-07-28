This week's NSW property listings and sales you should know about

It has been a big week for property listings, with plenty of action in the rural market.
Here's some of the big news from the week.
Oaklands is a highly impressive 628 hectare (1552 acre) mixing farming property noted for producing award winning sheep and outstanding crops.
Located 4km from Trundle, 58km from Parkes and 68km from Forbes, the grazing and cropping country has about 600ha (1483 acres) of cultivation and an estimated carrying capacity of 1500 dry sheep equivalents.
Maplemoor is a 1957 hectare (4836 acre) irrigation and dryland farming property being offered with a 625ha (1544 acre) wheat and barley crop.
The freehold property consists of 511ha (1263 acres) of protected flood irrigation, 45ha of water storage, and 656ha of dryland cultivation. The balance of the property is grazing and support land.
Negotiations are continuing on the productive 210 hectare (518 acre) Peel River NSW property Bundilla, which was passed in at auction for $3.6 million.
Bundilla features a 2.5km frontage to the Peel River and is located close to Somerton, 41km west of the Tamworth and 37km east of Gunnedah.
Showpiece Dungowan Station remains on the market after being passed in at auction on a vendor bid of $7.9 million on Thursday evening.
Offered by Campbell and Naree McIntosh the 1612 hectare (4030 acre) trophy asset is noted for its cattle, hay and fodder production as well as generating commercial income from a brewery and function centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.