A cheeky SPP offer and a victory for board

At a time when raising more money from shareholders can be difficult, Lithium Australia (ASX code LIT) stands out as a penny-dreadful outfit with the confidence and sheer cheek to be downright mean.
Last week, with the shares trading as low as 2.1 cents, the company launched a share purchase plan (SPP) with an offer price of... 2.1 cents.
No hefty discount, no free options to sweeten the deal.
Three weeks earlier, you could have bought a bundle of LIT for 1.8 cents each.
No matter how good the underlying business may be, that puts LIT firmly in the penny-dreadful investment category.
Yet it looks as though the company will get its money. On the market, the shares actually rose a whisker following the news of the SPP.
That's most likely because the announcement also revealed that it has done a $7.5 million financing deal with long-standing LIT investor the Lind Partners, a finance house which invests in small to mid-cap companies.
Almost all the money will go to to Lithium's battery recycling business which recently recorded its first quarterly cash profit.
Meanwhile, directors at liquid fertiliser group RLF Agriculture can heave a sigh of relief following the special meeting in Perth last Friday.
The resolution to remove sacked CEO and company founder Kenneth Hancock from the board received overwhelming support.
Shareholders who together own nearly half the company voted to remove him, while his support amounted to little over three per cent.
Mr Hancock had made a last-minute attempt to save his seat by seeking a Supreme Court injunction to stop the meeting going ahead, but this was refused.
Mr Hancock has also launched a legal challenge to RLF's cancellation of his contract, but the company says it will defend itself "vigorously".
Friday's meeting also secured shareholder approval for the $3m placement and SPP needed largely to pay for the takeover of Queensland fertiliser company LiquaForce last May.
