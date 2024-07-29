Taroom, Qld buyer takes home top-priced bull at Minnie Vale Charolais sale

Buyers from Queensland, the New England, and the North West stepped up to ensure 90 per cent clearance at the Minnie Vale Charolais 21st on-property bull sale at Bexley, Rocky Creek via Narrabri.
The top-priced bull went for $16,000, with 40 of the 44 catalogued selling.
Mike Lawler, Lawlor Pastoral, Kilkenny Charolais, Taroom, Qld, bought two bulls, including the sale topper, for an average of $14,500.
At just 24-months-old, Minnie Vale Tattoo, weighing 786 kilograms, had a tremendous eye muscle area of 143 square centimetres and an intramuscular fat score of 5.3pc.
Sired by Rosedale Quantity out of a Palgrove Lord female, Tattoo was described as a thickly made bull with high-end carcase traits and muscle pattern.
Its estimated breeding values (EBVs) included +0.3 (birth weight) BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +7, +15, and +21, respectively, and +15 carcase weight (CWT). The bull also scored a +5 for milk EBVs, a +1.5 for eye muscle area (EMA) and +0.3 for intramuscular fat (IMF).
Tattoo was above the breed average for its Northern Maternal Index [NMI], which was +$23, and its Domestic Terminal Index [DTI], which was +$36.
The second bull heading for Taroom is Minnie Vale Tug of War at $13,000. Sired by Glenlea Qbrick, out of a Winchester Peacemaker D6E female, and aged just 22 months, Duty-Free weighs 758kg, has an EMA of 140 sq/cm, and an IMF of 4.5pc.
Its EBVs included -1.3 BW, 200-, 400-, and 600-day growth of +7, +21, and +31, respectively, and +18 CWT. The bull also scored +6 for milk EBVs, +2.0 for EMA, and +0.1 for IMF. Its $DTI was +$17 and $NMI. +$40.
The second top-priced bull was Clarinda Duty-Free 37, at $14,000, and bought by JR Higgins and Sons, Mullaley. It was sired by Turnbulls Duty-Free 358D, out of a Langhi Ghiran Go Cats female.
It was 23-months-old, weighed 803kg, had an EMA of 147sq/cm, and an IMF of +4.5pc. Its EBVs included -2.8 BW, 200-, 400-, and 600-day growth of +9, +22, and +32, respectively, and +17 CWT. The bull also scored +17 for milk EBVs, +1.1 for EMA, and +0.1 for IMF. Its $DTI was +$25 and $NMI. +$52.
Mac and Gayle Shann, Cantaur Park, Clermont, Qld paid $13,000 for Minnie Vale TRibune and $6000 for Minnie Vale Taskmaster, while Brownleigh Farming and Grazing, Moree paid $13,000 for Minnie Vale Tiger's Eye and $9000 for Minnie Vale Trojan.
PM and SA Purtle, Manilla, paid $10,000 for Minnie Vale Tribute and $8000 for Minnie Vale Tinderbox, while TA Conroy, Grafton, paid $11,000 for Culham Travlin Solider Y4E and $10,000 for Minnie Vale Trafalgar.
The selling agents were Davidson Cameron and Company, with Luke Scicluna as the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
