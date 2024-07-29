The Land
Taroom, Qld buyer takes home top-priced bull at Minnie Vale Charolais sale

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
July 29 2024 - 6:30pm
The top-priced bull at the Minnie Vale sale was with Davidson Cameron and Company's auctioneer, Luke Scicluna, Sue, Jason and Genevieve Saler, Minnie Vale Narrabri. Picture supplied by Luke Scicluna
The top-priced bull at the Minnie Vale sale was with Davidson Cameron and Company's auctioneer, Luke Scicluna, Sue, Jason and Genevieve Saler, Minnie Vale Narrabri. Picture supplied by Luke Scicluna

Buyers from Queensland, the New England, and the North West stepped up to ensure 90 per cent clearance at the Minnie Vale Charolais 21st on-property bull sale at Bexley, Rocky Creek via Narrabri.

