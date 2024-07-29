Taroom, Qld buyer takes home top-priced bull at Minnie Vale Charolais sale

It was 23-months-old, weighed 803kg, had an EMA of 147sq/cm, and an IMF of +4.5pc. Its EBVs included -2.8 BW, 200-, 400-, and 600-day growth of +9, +22, and +32, respectively, and +17 CWT. The bull also scored +17 for milk EBVs, +1.1 for EMA, and +0.1 for IMF. Its $DTI was +$25 and $NMI. +$52.