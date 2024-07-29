Sugarloaf Angus sale topper part of a trio bought by Maccas Beef

Macka's Beef, Salt Ash, bought three bulls at the three top prices from the Sugarloaf Angus sale, Dungog, because they were "quality bulls from a valued producer".
The top-priced bull, Sugarloaf Powerplay T113, sold for $26,000. Sugarloaf offered 30 T (two-year-old bulls), averaging $10,518, and six U bulls, averaging $7166, with a 90 per cent clearance from the 39 lots offered. Also offered were four cows with calves, which averaged $3000 and four cows, averaging $3300. A total of 54 females topped at $5400, averaging $3237.
Invitational vendor, Alpine Charolais, Dubbo, sold six bulls to $9000, averaging $7000 for a 60 per cent clearance.
According to Sugarloaf stud principal Jim Tickle, doubling down on an already sopping winter, 13mm of rainfall before and on sale day might have held some buyers back.
Macka's Beef principal Robert Mackenzie said he had been a longtime supporter of Mr Tickle's breeding program and, in particular, was chasing the genetics of Texas Iceman R725.
"Iceman has done a great job for us in the last three years," Mr Mackenzie said. It's a no-brainer for us to continue looking for Iceman genetics, as they really give us strength in our female herd."
Mr Mackenzie said Macka's Beef had enjoyed a long relationship with Sugarloaf.
"We go to their sale every year and look to support locally bred seedstock.
"We're looking for more Iceman sires, and we'll be attending a number of sales in the next month or so to find them."
Powerplay T113 was sired by Texas Powerply P613, out of a Bushs Easy Decision 98 female.
Its estimated breeding values (EBVs) included +2.5 (birth weight) BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +51, +94, and +130, respectively, and +75 carcase weight (CWT). The bull scored a +14 for milk EBVs, a +5.9 for eye muscle area (EMA) and +2.2 for intramuscular fat (IMF).
Mr Mackenzie also paid $20,000 for Sugarloaf Iceman T124, sired by the $225,000 Texas Iceman, which he described as 'a very quiet bull'.
Its EBVs included +5.0 BW, 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +55, +96, and +126, respectively, and +72 CWT. The bull also scored a +13 for milk EBVs, a +10.2 for EMA and +1.7 for IMF.
He also paid $14,000 for Sugarloaf Powerplay T118, a bull he regarded as the steal of the day.
Sutherland Cattle Company, Paterson, bought the top-priced pen of heifers at $5400, with another pen of six averaging $3400. They also paid $14,000 for Sugarloaf Megahit T144, sired by Jindra Megahit.
Another bull selling for $14,000 was Sugarloaf Rainfall T147, sired by SAV Rainfall 6846, bought by Richard Noble, Whittingham, via Singleton. He also paid $7000 for Sugarloaf Tour of Duty U35.
Another volume buyer was Paul Richardson, Paterson, with two bulls at $10,000 and one at $7000.
Dillon and Sons, Dungog and Bowe, and Lidbury, Maitland were selling agents, and the auctioneer was Paul Dooley. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
