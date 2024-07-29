The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Swanbrook Angus records full clearance as repeat clients dominate bidding

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 29 2024 - 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Best priced Swanbrook T244 by Chiltern Park Picasso P9 went to long-time repeat clients Vince Larkin and Sharala Ramsey of Larriken Angus at Bellata, pictured with stud principals Glynis and Brian Turner and Nathan Purvis, Colin Say and Co.
Best priced Swanbrook T244 by Chiltern Park Picasso P9 went to long-time repeat clients Vince Larkin and Sharala Ramsey of Larriken Angus at Bellata, pictured with stud principals Glynis and Brian Turner and Nathan Purvis, Colin Say and Co.

Swanbrook Angus, Marble hall at Long Plain via Inverell, sold a full clearance of 36 bulls to top at $16,000 and average $8694 during a rainy on-property bull sale on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.