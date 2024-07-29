Swanbrook Angus records full clearance as repeat clients dominate bidding

Swanbrook Angus, Marble hall at Long Plain via Inverell, sold a full clearance of 36 bulls to top at $16,000 and average $8694 during a rainy on-property bull sale on Saturday.
Best priced Swanbrook T244 by Chiltern Park Picasso P9 went to long-time repeat clients Vince Larkin and Sharala Ramsey of Larriken Angus at Bellata.
The 22 month old sire presented with excellent estimated breeding values for calving ease direct at +8.4 and positive growth with +122 kilograms for 600 day weights, +4.1 for eye muscle area and top 16 per cent of the breed for intramuscular fat at +3.2.
Mr Larkin, who will use this bull over heifers to retain females for commercial bull production, said the outcross genetics would work well within the herd while his net profit figures, $260 for $A and $418 for $A-L were in the top 5pc and top 10pc for the breed.
The 10th annual on-farm sale marked a significant milestone for Swanbrook, with a record offering of bulls, emphasising calving ease and above-average growth traits. Renowned for docile temperament and balanced performance, Swanbrook Angus bulls are also celebrated for their carcase qualities.
The herd now includes 600 stud Angus females managed alongside commercial cows.
The operation's focus remains on producing functional, fertile cattle capable of meeting both supermarket demands and the specifications of the long-fed market.
Reared on pasture and farm-grown oats, the Swanbrook bulls presented in their working clothes and Mr Larkin said that trait was highly valued.
"And you can believe their figures," said repeat buyer Mr Larkin. "What you see is what you get."
Another repeat buyer, Scott and Laura Simpson, Glennon via Inverell, paid $14,000 for Swanbrook T96 by Sterling Pacific from a daughter of Rennylea Edmund.
Presenting with positive figures including +4.5 for CE Dir and +134 for 600 day weight and +82 for mature cow weight, this sire also recorded +3.2 for IMF and $269 for $A, which is in the top 5pc for the breed.
The Simpsons will use their new bull in their Angus breeding operation where steers are grown out to feeder weight and heifers retained and sold into other breeding herds.
Volume buyers were Merristone Pastoral of Bundarra, who took home four bulls, averaging $8000, and Kel Freeman of Ballandean Station, Ballandean who returned to purchase three bulls averaging $12,000.
The sale was hosted by Colin Say and Co, Glen Innes, with Shad Bailey as auctioneer and AuctionsPlus picking up the online action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.