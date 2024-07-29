Woodchip "bioreactor" known to mop-up horticulture nutrient also reduces pesticide problems, researchers discover

A method to reduce nitrogen rich run-off from intensive horticulture in the Coffs Harbour district has now been shown to significantly lower pesticide and fungicide problems.
The wood chip "bioreactor" was initially designed by Local Land Services and built by Coffs Harbour City Council to absorb high levels of fertiliser running into waterways leading to the Solitary Islands Marine Park off the Coffs Coast.
The design is simple - a pile of wood chip is placed underground in the path of effluent and biology does the rest.
Now studies show that the bioreactor creates a suitable environment for the types of microbes that are capable of degrading pesticides.
In new studies published by the journal Environmental Pollution, Southern Cross University lead researcher Professor Kirsten Benkendorff and her team from the University's national marine science centre found this same woodchip bioreactor has been successful in reducing the number and amount of pesticides escaping into the environment.
Two insecticides and nine fungicides were present in soil samples below the greenhouses. Yet the concentration of at least six of these pesticides decreased through and below the bioreactor.
"When these toxic chemicals enter our waterways, they can cause harm to non-target organisms, including seafood like prawns, crabs and oysters. Exposure to pesticide residues also has potential implications for human health," said Prof Benkendorff.
Microorganisms found in soil can help breakdown some types of pesticides.
"However, we found a reduction in the types of soil microorganisms immediately below the greenhouses, where pesticide concentrations were high. This suggests that pesticides could be impacting the soil productivity," Prof Benkendorff added.
"The bioreactor was dominated by microbes that are known to be resistant to pesticides and have been previously associated with contaminant degradation," said Prof Benkendorff.
"In a previous study on the Hearnes Lake catchment published in Marine Pollution Bulletin, we found nine pesticides, including significantly high concentrations of the insecticide imidacloprid.
This water-soluble pesticide has been banned from use in Europe and Canada.
"For this latest study, we found imidacloprid in the soil immediately below the greenhouses but then it disappeared, suggesting it may just wash straight through the bioreactor," Prof Benkendorff said .
"We also found two pesticides, azoxystrobin and carbendazim, in high concentrations in the soil below the bioreactor." Both of these compounds - azoxystrobin and carbendazim - are systemic fungicides known to be harmful to aquatic life. Carbendazim is also regarded as harmful to human health and consequently this fungicide has been restricted for use in Australia.
"The discovery raises concerns about the source of carbendazim in this study, because it is banned from use on the crops grown at the study site," she said.
"Nevertheless, the results of this study are promising and can be used to better inform which pesticides may be safer for use near waterways."
