The Land Southern Beef Week 2024 day one

Day one of The Land Southern Beef Week 2024 kicked off on Monday with seven studs opening their gates to visitors.
There was blue skies for most studs who were displaying their bulls for their upcoming spring sales.
Studs open on day one included Hicks Beef, Maronlea, Mundarlo Angus, Pattison Poll Herefords, The Glen, Wirruna Poll Hereford stud, and Yavenvale.
Southern Beef Week runs until Saturday, with day two continuing on Tuesday with studs in the Gundagai, Young, Cowra and Boorowa areas.
Day three on Wednesday will have studs in Gilgandra and Mendooran open their gates, while day four will be in the Orange area, and day five at Glanmire and Meadow Flat.
Southern Beef Week will finish on Saturday with studs in the Southern Highlands, Taralga, Crookwell, Bungendore, Braidwood and Bodalla areas.
