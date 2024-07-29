The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

The Land Southern Beef Week 2024 day one

Alexandra Bernard
Helen De Costa
By Alexandra Bernard, and Helen de Costa
July 29 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Alexandra Bernard and Helen De Costa.

Day one of The Land Southern Beef Week 2024 kicked off on Monday with seven studs opening their gates to visitors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Helen De Costa

Helen De Costa

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.