Continued success for Dale Thompson at South West NSW Yard Dog Championships

The novice division was won by Tasmania visitor, Adrian Carpenter, Cressy, with Kamarooka Meg on 170 points, under the watchful eye of judge Dale Thompson, while Gundagai's Bill Luff and Hoss claimed second place with 154 points. Both Matt Sherwood, Murringo with Tango and Bill Luff and Slim placed equal third on a total of 153 points.