Continued success for Dale Thompson at South West NSW Yard Dog Championships

Helen De Costa
By Helen de Costa
July 29 2024 - 8:00pm
Peter Darmody, Beckom with open trial winner Dale Thompson, Benalla, Vic and his dog Clay, Michael Johnson, Bathurst, Adam James, Mortlake, Vic and judge Ben Coster, Yass. Photo supplied.
Benalla's Dale Thompson, Vic, continued his success from Henty last year at West Wyalong on Saturday, winning the open trial at the South West NSW Yard Dog Championships with his Kelpie, Clay.

Livestock Writer

