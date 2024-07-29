Continued success for Dale Thompson at South West NSW Yard Dog Championships

Benalla's Dale Thompson, Vic, continued his success from Henty last year at West Wyalong on Saturday, winning the open trial at the South West NSW Yard Dog Championships with his Kelpie, Clay.
A total of 37 trainers their hounds competed in the event for the top title, travelling as far south as Tasmania and South Australia and as north as Coffs Harbour.
Throughout the day there was 156 runs starting at 7:30am with the hotly contested championship finals wrapping up under lights at 6pm.
Both handlers and dogs competed throughout the beginner, maiden, novice, improver and open divisions.
Claiming the top title in the open championship round was Dale Thompson and his Broken River Clay, with a total score of 183 points.
Mr Thompson was no stranger to the winners podium, winning multiple titles including winning the Hypro Mountain Valley Yard Dog Championships last year at Henty, with his dog Broken River Jake and a final score of 186 points.
Mr Thompson and his wife, Carolyn, run Broken River Kelpies, at Benalla, Vic and frequently cross the border to compete throughout NSW.
Bathurst's Michael Johnson and Doc placed second in the championship division with 173 points, while Adam James, Mortlake, Vic came in third place on 171 points under judge Ben Coster, Wandabar Kelpies, Rye Park.
In the improver classes Fred Rains, Cootamundra and Asher took the top spot with 90 points, while Josh Messina, Canowindra and Bear placed equal second with Carolyn Thompson. Benalla and Jed on 89 points.
The novice division was won by Tasmania visitor, Adrian Carpenter, Cressy, with Kamarooka Meg on 170 points, under the watchful eye of judge Dale Thompson, while Gundagai's Bill Luff and Hoss claimed second place with 154 points. Both Matt Sherwood, Murringo with Tango and Bill Luff and Slim placed equal third on a total of 153 points.
Rebecca Bruest, Crookwell and Harewood Lilly won the maiden division claiming 178 points,with Barrick Parker Nangus as judge, while Matt Sherwood and Luna followed closely behind with 177 points and Hanna Parker, Nangus, placed third on 151 points.
Female trainers rose to the top of the beginners division with new-comers Billie Bourke, Reids Flat, and Dusty accumulating a score of 64 points, 14-year-old Claire Bruest, Crookwell placed second with Karana Mulder on 62 points and Billie Bourke came in third with Jess on 58 points.
Event organiser, Peter Darmody, Wybimbie Kelpies, Beckom said the trial continued to be popular for competitors to attend, as well as visitors also camping at the grounds to watch in on the action.
He said there was a great representation of female competitors achieving a clean sweep in the beginner division, first and third in the maiden and again third in the improver division.
