Tim Woodham finds successful stud stock life in NSW

Originally from Tasmania, Nutrien stud stock's Tim Woodham based in Wagga Wagga, has worked in the industry for 20 years but has been operating out of NSW for the last six.

Growing up on the island state, Mr Woodham found his passion for the livestock industry and in particular stud stock after being exposed to it through his high school's cattle handlers programs. He also had success in both cattle judging and handling competitions which only increased his drive in the industry.

Mr Woodham originally operated out of Launceston where he covered all of Tasmania working for Roberts Ruralco.



"Genetics has always interested me, the breeding, and following cow families in breeds," Mr Woodham said. "I have always been into figures too like Lambplan and Breedplan."

Since moving to NSW he said he has been able to go from selling just sheep and cattle to selling alpacas, and horses as well as being involved with some interesting developments with stud breeds.



One variation Mr Woodham has seen is the wool industry.



"In Tasmania it was a certain type of wool and then you come over here, and there's a different type," he said.



"You know the basics but some people want say a more free growing wool, or a finer micron, you learn to adjust to what the clients are chasing or what is suitable for your area."

In the Riverina, where Mr Woodham mainly operates, it is predominately just sheep and cattle and a large aspect of his job is working with producers that have largely varied breeding objectives.



"You have to be prepared to understand how they're breeding, what they're breeding, and why they are breeding that way, which can be a challenge but you know that there are clients there to support them," he said.



Being able to interact with vendors and clients is a part of the agency game that Mr Woodham loves. "I like to talk to people and make sure they understand things, since not everyone is well versed in things like ASBVs in sheep, so helping them grasp hold of that is really important to me," he said.

"If they're new to the game, watching their sales grow and obviously with the markets the way they are at the moment, we are seeing a lot of people being rewarded for the effort they make."

Mr Woodham said as the industry is in a state of happiness in regards to commodity prices.

"There is a newer appreciation about what a stud principal is providing and the commercials are also benefiting in investing in their future with those animals," he said.



"Some breeders are also moving from selling two year old bulls, to yearlings



"We are also seeing people push to the online forms and taking photos and videos of their sale stock."



Mr Woodham said that if he could ever give someone a piece of advice, it would be "never think that you know it all, you can benefit from anyone, just have your ears open".



