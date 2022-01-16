Canberra Royal approaches

AFTER the 2021 Royal Canberra Show was cancelled due to COVID-19, with only the cattle section going ahead, this year's event is on the horizon and the committee has a positive outlook as preparations get underway.

As the show returns on February 25-27, RNCAS chief executive Geoff Cannock said sadly they have been unable to organise a sheep show as part of the 2022 competitions.



"What we have been able to do is set up sheep breed display with commitments from Wiltipols, Border Leicesters, Merinos and (we are) looking for more breeds to join in," he said.

The breed displays will be held in the same building where the fleece competition and a shearing display by Ian Elkins are held.

Mr Cannock said they are expecting a very strong contingent of cattle, with entries closing on January 30.



Chief cattle steward Peter Frater said he is hoping to get as many as 350 individual entries for the section.

"Before Christmas, there were 120 entries," he said.



This year an online stud cattle sale will be held in conjunction with the show. It will be hosted by H Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga.

Mr Frater said generally a lot of people do their own private treaty sales at the show, so it will provide another option for the entrants. Any animal entered in the show, or genetics from that animal, are eligible for the sale.

Traditionally, the judging of the champions of champions has been on the Sunday morning but this year, cattle judging will commence Friday afternoon and continue on Saturday morning to be able to fit the interbreed competition into a two-day stud cattle judging schedule.



"It creates a build up for Saturday afternoon, and people already have their animals prepared, they have already been out in the judging ring, so why not put them out in it again that afternoon," he said. "We are also trialing a champion junior pair as well."



Sunday morning will host the junior and open handlers competitions, while an expo day for will run for school kids on the Thursday prior to the show opening.



This will get information out to the schools and teach people entering the beef sector that you don't have to just breed cattle, there are other areas of the industry that you can be involved in, he said.



The expo will provide demonstrations in artificial insemination and information on career opportunities, cattle breeding and array of other areas.

