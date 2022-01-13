Police search for Dorpers missing from Central West property

POLICE are calling on the public's help to locate a herd of sheep which may have been stolen from a Central West property recently.

Central West Police District Rural Crime Prevention Team investigators believe the mob of 42 white Dorper lambs were possibly stolen from a property on Gunning Ridge Road, Daroobalgie, between Parkes and Forbes.

It is understood the sheep may have been taken sometime between December 13 last year and New Year's Day.

All 42 of the Dorper lambs were tagged with identification tags reading: PIC: NC244297.

Police launched the investigation after reports the sheep were missing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Condobolin Police Station on 6895 6600.

