Valley Vista Poll Dorset rams sold to $4600 (twice), ewes to $3600

For their inaugural on-property summer sale, Andrew and Donna Scott, and their family, Valley Vista Poll Dorset stud, Coolac, offered 87 stud and selected rams along with a choice draft of 38 stud ewes.



There is 45 years of dedicated breeding behind the sheep offered and all carry the genes of some of the leading Poll Dorset sires in the country.

When opening the sale Joe Scott drew buyers attention to the offering of stud ewes, included in the sale to show the genetic depth of the stud.



"They are top line ewes and we wanted to make them available to other Poll Dorset breeders," he said.



Sale results summary

Stud ewes - 38/38 sold - top $3600, av $1978



Stud rams - 87/87 sold - top $4600 (Twice), av $2676

The top priced ewe at $3600 was purchased by Lindsay and Aaron Picker, Pleasant View, Binda.



The 2018-drop daughter of sire Goorama 37-16 out of a daughter of Kurralea 21-14, she was scanned carrying twins to new sire Tattykeel 274-20 purchased for $32,000.



She had the impressive figures of 0.44 birthweight, 9.03 weaning weight, 14.11 post weaning weight, -0.87 Pfat, 1.22 PEMD and 131.91 TCP Index.



Lindsay Picker said they were looking to breed a few spare rams for their own use.



"We normally spend $50-$60,000 a year on replacement rams and bulls each year," Mr Picker said.

"But this past year we have spend double that - and with this good selection of scanned-in-lamb ewes, we are hoping to get a few good ram lambs for our own use.

"We always buy our rams at the top end so we will have a look at our rams at home to see if there is a good one to join the ewes."

The top priced ewe was included in their draft of six ewes bought for $2544 average price.

Top priced rams bought on AuctionsPlus held by Joe and Sally Scott with Andrew Scott, Valley Vista, Coolac - (back) auctioneers Tim Woodham, Harry Cozens and Hamish McGeoch.

The top priced rams at $4600 (twice) were bought through AuctionsPlus.

The sale which was interfaced with AuctionsPlus was conducted by Elders and Nutrien stud stock, Gundagai and Wagga Wagga and settled by Nutrien Ag Solutions.



Auctioneers were Hamish McGeoch and Tim Woodham, Nutrien, Wagga Wagga, and Harry Cozens, Elders, Albury.

