Steers a highlight of first Tamworth sale of 2022, reaching $2360

+12 Photos by Billy Jupp

























MORE GALLERIES

STEERS ushered in the new year in style, reaching a top of $2360 a head at the first Tamworth store cattle sale of 2022.



The yarding of 1400 head at Friday's sale might have been well back on the 5162 at the last sale of 2021, but it did little to deter buyers from travelling to the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange from across the region and beyond.

Prices for steers mostly remained firm while the price of top-selling Angus steers offered by local operation Muswana Pty Ltd, was up from the $2300/hd top at the previous sale.

Angus and Angus-cross steers were the highest-selling breeds, with most pens selling for about $2000, while a standout pen of Charolais-cross steers offered by Stonehaven Grazing Company, Coonabarabran, also sold for $2000.

Most pens sold from $1500-$1800, while a small amount of lighter steers were snapped up for as little as $1000.

Read Also:

It was a similar story in the heifer category, which along with steers, made up the majority of Friday's yarding, as Muswana topped the heifer section at $2240 for a draft of Angus heifers, which like the steers, had Kansas and Coonamble breeding.

The section's top of $2240 was up from the $2000 top at the last sale as most pens of heifers sold from $1700-$2000.

Among the section's highlights was a draft of Angus heifers offered by the Shorten family, Nundle, which sold for $2000.

The Cow with calf category was once again a highlight of the fortnightly sale, reaching a top of $4420 a unit for a draft of Angus cows with calves offered by Clovernook, Walcha.

Despite being the strongest performing section of Friday's sale, the top price of $4420 was slightly down from the $5000 reached at the December 17 sale.



However, most offerings still performed strongly with most selling from the $4220 top to about $3750.

Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows accounted for the smallest category of Friday's yarding and much like the cows with calves section, prices were slightly down.

A draft of five- to seven-year-old Angus cows, PTIC to a Limousin bull, offered by Stonehaven Grazing Company, topped the section at $3360, which was down from the previous sale's top of $3675.



Most offerings sold from the $3360 top to about $2900.

The sale was conducted by the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.