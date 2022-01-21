More soggy days next week for most of NSW

A SURGE of tropical moisture could deliver widespread rain across NSW next week, with the potential for heavy falls.

Earlier this week we saw the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Tiffany drift south and help cause rain and thunderstorms over a broad area of NSW.



Large parts of central and north west NSW received 20 to 40 millimetres from this system, with a few places collecting more than 50mm.

From Thursday, showers will mostly contract to eastern NSW as a high pressure ridge develops along Australia's eastern seaboard.



This pattern will persist until at least Sunday or Monday, before the next rain-bearing trough moves into NSW from the west.

It looks like some of the tropical moisture brought south by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Tiffany will still be lingering in the atmosphere into next week.



This moisture-laden air could fuel widespread rain across NSW.

Several computer models suggest that a rain-bearing low pressure trough will move into western NSW around Tuesday and gradually move towards the east over the following two to three days.

This system has the potential to deliver rain to every district in NSW and may cause heavy falls and thunderstorms.

It's too early to know exactly how this system will play out, so keep an eye on the latest forecasts and warnings in your area during the coming week for more accurate details.



Expect forecasts to flip around a bit from day-to-day as computer models start to get a better idea of what's going to happen.

Any necessary flood watches and warnings will be issued closer to the wettest days.

The impending rain follows a notably wet year in NSW, which was underpinned by two consecutive La Nia events and a lengthy positive Southern Annular Mode towards the end of the year.

When rainfall is averaged out across the whole state, 2021 was the wettest year since 2012 for NSW.



It was also the state's coolest year in 25 years based on mean temperature.

