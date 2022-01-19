Harvest reaches the final straight as deliveries trickle in

GROWERS across the eastern states have reached the final stages of an at times, difficult harvest season.

The past week featured a significant drop in deliveries to GrainCorp receivals across the eastern states as just 140,510 tonnes was delivered across NSW, Queensland and Victorian sites.

Victoria accounted for more than 65,000 tonnes in this week's report, thanks in part to mostly high-quality wheat deliveries from the state's Wimmera and Central districts.

The strong delivery numbers brought GrainCorp's Victorian tally to 3,575,420 tonnes for the season.

Forecast rain across the state for later in the week prompted growers in NSW's northern and southern areas to deliver 61,750 tonnes, taking the state's overall tally to 7,535,570 tonnes for the season and signalling the end of one of the longest harvests in recent years.

Deliveries continue to trickle into GrainCorp's Queensland sites with 12,990 tonnes delivered in the past week.

Most of received grain was recorded at sites across the Goondiwindi and Darling Downs regions, which has accounted for a healthy portion of the 1,755,320 tonnes delivered into GrainCorp's sites in the sunshine state across the season.

As operations continue to wind down, some GrainCorp sites are now only open by appointment and growers are urged to contact their local site manager for the latest information regarding opening times and other delivery enquiries.

