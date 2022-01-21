Wauchope steers top at $2750

+12 The first sale at Wauchope under new licensees McCulloch Agencies yarded 1200 head and sold bullocks to $2750.

























More than 1200 head of cattle were yarded at Wauchope on Friday, for the first sale under new licensee McCulloch Agencies, with Angus bullocks to $2750 for 683 kilograms, or 402 cents a kilogram going to Wingham Beef Exports.

Hereford bullocks 549kg made $2470 or 449c/kg grown out by Joyce Hough, Hastings River Drive, Port Macquarie, who saved these from the ferocious floods last March.

A drawcard pair of enormous Holstein dairy bullocks reared from poddy calves by Wayne and Sharon Gill, Brombin, easily as high as the top rail at their hips, one red and white, the other traditional, towered above all the others, and the yards too weighing 1123kg each but only bringing $2200/hd or 196c/kg from Wingham Beef Exports, who will have to figure out another way of getting them to the killing floor, as the race is too low.

Santa Gertrudis steers bred by Charlie and Coralie Harris, Birdwood, sold for $2390 at 496kg or 481c/kg going onto feed at Narrabri.

Crossbred steers 473kg from the Weller Family Partnership, made $2200 going to the Mackaway family, Tiah River via Walcha.

Reg Stokes the butcher, Wauchope, sold Hereford steers 353kg for $2160 and their sisters for $1850.

Lower Macleay grazier Steven Calleja sold Charolais cross, 302kg, for $2040.

DD and PM Coombes, Wauchope, sold Speckle Park cross steers, 410kg, for $2340.

A feature run, and an even line of 208 Brahman cross steers from Farrer Pastoral at Hughendon, Qld and held on agistment at Walcha these past four months, attracted interest from a grazier at Ebor who purchased most of them for between $1500 to $1900 through Boulton at Walcha.

Ben and Sally Tassel, Bellangry, sold Angus off the cow, 298kg for $2160.

Most of the younger weaners, unweighed as yard staff were still at it until 3am, with the Arentsen family from Gum Scrub with Mack, Lauren, Myles and Craig, sold Angus and Speckle Park weaners, off their mothers, to a top of $1810 for the all-blacks sold to the O'Keefe family, Yarrowitch.

Jeremy Rumble, Wauchope, sold Hereford cross steers for $1660.

Heifers sold to a top of $1960 for Angus from Donald Chris Herdegen, Dondingalong

Lydia Ammamm and John Clayworth, Byabarra and Yarras, sold Angus heifers for $1900 and Shorthorn heifers for $1740.

Heifers pregnancy tested in calf sold to $2740 for 17 Angus cross from Peter and Karen Reid, Walcha.

Cows with calves sold to $3440 for Angus and Angus cross from B and C Mitchell.

Jeremy Rumble, Wauchope, sold Hereford cows with calves for $2500.

