Crookwell Merino ewe comp - day 1| Photos

From dust to mud in two years!

The 14th ANZ Crookwell Merino ewe competition attracted seven wool grower entries which were inspected by a gallery of close to 80 keen Merino breeders.

It was the biggest crowd seen during this competition for many years and highlighted the purpose of the even as a forum for wide ranging discussion about the Merino industry.

Judges were James Barron, Adina Merino and Poll Merino studs, Peak View, and Cam Munro, general manager Egelabra, Warren.

Of the many challenges facing Merino breeders at Crookwell during the past twelve months was the extraordinary pasture growth following an exceptionally wet year.

Around 1250mm rain was recorded across the district and the value of having well nourished wool on a structurally sound body was evident in all flocks.

