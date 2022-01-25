Kurrajong Park Merinos reaches $2300 peak at annual ram sale

+5 Photos by Billy Jupp











THE support of return buyers has helped propel Kurrajong Park to a top of $2300 at its annual on-property Merino ram sale on Tuesday.

A strong crowd of buyers from across the state's North West gathered at the Kent family's property Kurrajong Park, Delungra, to get their hands on the 50 rams that were on offer.

In total, 33 rams were sold during the live auction at an average of $1260 for a clearance rate of 66 per cent.

The top price and average of $2300 and $1260 were both up from the 2021 sale high and average of $2200 and $1163.

The crowd did not have to wait long for the top-priced ram to be sold, with the eighth ram in the catalogue (tag M28798) being knocked down to long-time buyer Lachlan McAuley, Lamascotte, Yetman, for a sale-high $2300.

The 22-month-old was sired by a Poll Boonoke ram, weighed 119 kilograms on sale day, had an 18.1-micron fibre diametre, 13.2 per cent coefficient of variation, 2.5-micron standard deviation and a 99.7pc comfort factor.



"We've tried the Poll Boonokes at home during the past couple of years and they have gone well, we also know the Kurrajong Park rams really go well at home too, so I'm pretty confident this guy will be the same," Mr McAuley said.

"Our family has been buying here for a long time, I'm not sure how many years, but I know my dad used to buy rams here and it's great to be carrying that on."

Kurrajong Park stud principal Rodney Kent said the top seller was "a good all-around ram".

"He's a stud sire from Poll Boonoke and one of his fellow sires will be going to the Armidale Housed Ram Show and Sale next week and he's a cracker as well," Mr Kent said.

"They are both well-rounded, purpose-built sheep with a good structure and it is really pleasing to see this one go to such a loyal client in Lachlan."

As well as taking home the top-price ram, Mr McAuley was also the sale's volume buyer, snapping up nine rams at an average of $1066.

Other bulk buyers included Chandler Creek, Wollomombi, which purchased seven rams at an average of $1214; Byron Pastoral Company, Inverell, six rams at an average of $1000, and Ford End Pastoral Company, Delungra, two rams at an average of $1800.



"It was really good to see so many returning clients here today [Tuesday] and it was even more pleasing to hear some positive feedback from them about the sheep," Mr Kent said.

"These rams will be able to go anywhere and handle any kind of conditions without much trouble at all.

"We've never had any real weather issues with these sheep, even this year with all the rain we've had they've still shaped up really well.

"Overall, we are extremely grateful to all of the buyers for their support and look to keep building towards next year's sale."

The sale was conducted by Australian Wool Network (AWN) with John Croake, Tamworth, auctioneering.

