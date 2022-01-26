Next generation of rural leaders in RAS spotlight

Young Achievers from across New South Wales have been recognised for their passion, dedication, and innovation towards the future of regional and rural communities as the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) announces the finalists for the 2022 R.M. Williams RAS Rural Achiever Award.

The state-wide program, which began in 1989, celebrates the achievements and significant community contributions of young Australians aged 20-29 years.

Janie Forrest, Lead Councillor for the Program, says the award provides an opportunity for professional growth while showcasing the incredible rural advocacy and achievements of young men and women from across New South Wales.

"The R.M. Williams RAS Rural Achiever Award selects outstanding advocates for rural Australia, building a legacy of leadership which continues to serve the nation, and celebrates young leaders who have contributed to the success of rural and regional Australia," Janie Forrest said.

Devoting their lives to driving rural NSW forward, finalists have excelled in all areas, from their professional careers to advocacy in rural health, accessibility, education, the agricultural show community, and the wider agricultural industry.

Janie Forrest said it was "promising to see so many young men and women leading the way and putting in the legwork to achieve innovation and excellence within their communities, and inspiring other young people to follow in their footsteps and help build a strong and more vibrant regional NSW".

The future leaders being recognised in 2022 are:

Katy Armson-Graham, Padstow NSW: Identifying her love for the land through volunteering and competing at local shows, Katy is now using her passion for agriculture to increase educational access and opportunities for regional students by facilitating and leading teaching networks and creating an innovative mobile classroom. Katy holds a Bachelor of Agriculture and is now completing her Master of Teaching.

Meg Austin, Broken Hill NSW: Meg's work as a midwife has highlighted for her the disparity between metropolitan and regional health facilities and the importance of quality health care for everyone. Meg is driven to take on more studies and play an active role in women's health.

Lucy Collingridge, Armidale NSW: Lucy is committed to improving biodiversity and exploring sustainable outcomes for producers. Having worked various roles in the agricultural industry, Lucy also has a Bachelor of Agriculture (General Production) and a Graduate Certificate in Animal Science.

Nicole Cowling, Maclean NSW: Nicole has a keen interest in crop and livestock management. Using her Bachelor of Business, Nicole plans to work in agribusiness, assisting with budgets and financial strategies that will invest in the future of rural communities.

Jessica Fearnley, Bathurst NSW: Jessica is passionate about sustainable global farming practices, and ways the industry can develop the next generation and safeguard their mental and fiscal health. Jessica has a Bachelor of Rural Science and is completing her Masters of Global Development.

Anna Holcombe, Burren Junction NSW: With a Bachelor of Science (Agriculture), Anna is exploring marketing and business opportunities to support women in agriculture. Anna is committed to sustainable and ethical farming practices and hopes to educate consumers on produce and Australian farmer's stories.

Miranda McGufficke, Cooma NSW: Miranda's Bachelor's in both Agriculture and Business have shaped her ambitions regarding sheep, genetics, and breeding. Miranda hopes to initiate industry change by encouraging businesses to adopt new systems and respond to advances in genetics and education.

Alister Meek, Hobbys Yards NSW: A high school teacher and fourth-generation farmer,

Alister is inspired to motivate others toward innovation and industry advancement, while encouraging modern farming practices that benefit rural communities. Alister also holds a Bachelor in Agricultural Business Management.

R.M. Williams RAS Rural Achievers will receive a share in $17,000 prize money, complimentary one year RAS Membership, an official Rural Achiever uniform provided by R.M. Williams, and an 8 day behind the scenes experience at the 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show in April - with all expenses paid.

R.M. Williams Head of Heartland Marketing, Terry Goodear said "R.M. Williams are proud to support eight outstanding finalists for the 2022 Rural Achievers Award. R.M. Williams is passionate about supporting the youth who are our future rural and regional leaders."

One of the eight Rural Achievers will be announced as the 2022 R.M. Williams RAS Rural Achiever during the show and go on to represent NSW at the National Rural Ambassador Competition in 2023.

Further reading:

Bendameer breeder has a passion for meat merinos

Pumped-hydro plan for remote New England enters EIS phase

Bullock teams keep tradition alive

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.