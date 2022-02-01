Beloved Lamb and Potato Festival boosted by government funds

ONE of the state's most beloved festivals has received an infrastructure boost to the tune of $130,000 thanks to the state government.

The Guyra Lamb and Potato Festival has used the funds to construct a new state-of-the-art all-weather entertainment shed.

Regularly attracting thousands of visitors to the town in the state's New England region, the festival will now be able to accommodate patrons from both rain and volatile summer conditions, thanks to the new shed.

Unveiled last Friday by Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, the new shed will be ready for next year's festival after the 2022 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With this building complete - the Guyra Spud Shed - literally the only thing that can stop the Lamb and Potato Festival now is a pandemic," Mr Marshall said.

"Built to protect patrons from the volatile summer weather in Guyra, the committee has successfully delivered a diverse dining and performance space in the shape of this impressive 10 metre by 18 metre shed with lockable roller doors.

"With room for a stage and seating for 60 people the building will have a huge impact on ensuring visitors to the festival are able to take in all the sights and sounds of the event, even in inclement weather."

Mr Marshall said the festival's committee had worked extremely hard to secure the funding via the state government's Community Building Partnership grant program.

"Despite a number of planning set-backs and COVID-19 hold-ups, Steve [festival president Steve Mepham] and his committee have persevered in getting this project delivered - I congratulate them for that," he said.

"I'm sure volunteers won't know themselves next year when they no longer have to spend a day putting up and pulling down marquees, but instead can put all their efforts into preparing the famous lamb and gravy rolls.

"This new facility will also be available to the community all year round, which I'm sure will be taken up by many local organisations."

Guyra Lamb and Potato Festival President Steve Mepham said now more than ever the building was important in ensuring the financial viability of future festivals.

"With two consecutive cancellations due to COVID-19 the committee is conscious of making every dollar count as we look towards 2023," Mr Mepham said.

"We are incredibly proud of this facility which offers patrons a comfortable space to enjoy entertainment out of the sun or rain and will also slash $6,000 in marquee hire costs off our bill each year.

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall officially opens the new $130,000 all-weather Guyra Spud Shed pavilion.

"Instead we will be able to put that money towards other improvements to our facilities, with planning underway on upgrading our old kitchen.

"Located behind the Big Lamb on the New England Highway, I think this all-weather shed is a really important community asset.

"I want to thank Adam for his congoing support of the festival and we look forward to it resuming next year and attracting people to our great little town."

