Airlie Merinos top ram sells for $8600

Airlie Merinos was founded in 1954 by Reg and Pam Power, 60 years later the Walcha Showground was home to Airlie Merino and Poll Merinos 2022 ram sale with current stud principal Murray Power describing the day as an "outstanding sale".



"The Merino industry is pushing ahead and its great to see returning clients here today prepared to buy Merino Rams, with a great season that we have all had the Merino Ram's on offer are in great condition across the board," Mr Power said.

"This year we incorporated AuctionsPlus which gave the option to people to have a look before the sale and purchase if unable to attend on the day."



With a combined 72 rams on offer, including 30 Poll Merinos, 60 were sold to result in a 83 per cent clearance and $2448 average.



Airlie tag 1256 was the polled ram which topped the sale selling for $8600.

Purchased by James Stewart from Moray Merino stud, Guyra, the top-ram weighed 94.5 kilograms with a 15.3-micron fleece and 74.4 per cent yield.

"This polled ram had all the qualities I was looking for to incorporate into my stud breeding program, he will go with some of my finer ewes," Mr Stewart said.



"I'm looking for another sire to buy in the up-coming sale's with similar trait's to the ram today as he has all the correct breeding values."

The sale was covered by AWN and Schute Bell Eggert and Co, Guyra.

