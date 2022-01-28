Carramar Park on high as Garibaldi unifies class

THE win of stakes placed galloper Garibaldi in the BRC Membership Plus Plate at Eagle Farm last month would have been noted by Wayne and Pauline Alchin, owner/operators of Carramar Park at Grose Wold in the Hawkesbury Valley west of Sydney.

By I Am Invincible from Sonnenblume, Garibaldi - a winner of six races and $324,000, was bred and sold by the Alchins at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale.

At this year's forthcoming Classic Yearling Sale - which is scheduled from Sunday February 6 for three consecutive days at Inglis' headquarters Riverside Stables at Warwick Farm, Carramar Park will offer Garibaldi's half-sister, a filly by Newgate Farm's hot young sire Capitalist.

Carramar Park will also offer an All Too Hard filly from the Sydney winning Sebring mare Seeblume, a half-sister to Garibaldi.

These two youngsters are among nine yearlings listed for the successful Carramar Park, of which are a total of 810 catalogued lots by 107 different sires.

Danehill's best northern hemisphere based sire son Dansili at Banstead Manor Stud in England. Photo Virginia Harvey.

The auction is a proven and reliable sale for quality racehorses, with 10 Group 1 winning graduates emerging since 2018 including eight being purchased for $100,000 or less.

The Garry Portelli trained, Sejardan - which belongs to the final crop by Golden Slipper winner Sebring, was a 2021 $160,000 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale graduate via Middlebrook Valley Lodge, Scone, and has won her only two starts including the $1 million Inglis sales' restricted Golden Gift.

Well-known Classic Yearling Sale graduates include million-dollar plus earners Classique Legend, Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare, Icebath, In Her Time, and Castelvecchio.

Also read: Coolangatta confirms Slipper favouritism with Magic win

Just completing his second stud season at Arrowfield Stud, Scone, Castelvecchio - by High Chaparral's Dundeel, won Group 1 races as a two and three-year-old and $2.9m.

The sale opens with a filly by young Snitzel sire Menari being offered via Jilly Henderson's Noogee Park, Scone.

Classic Yearling Sale graduate Sejardan, which is among the favourites for the forthcoming Inglis Millennium at Randwick.

Kooringal Stud near Wagga Wagga will offer the first progeny by its dual Group 1 winner and $2.1m earner Prized Icon, a son of More Than Ready, also sire of leading Queensland sire Better Than Ready. These include a half-brother to dual Melbourne stakes winner Ancestry.

Vale Dansili

DANSILI - the best northern hemisphere-based sire son of the great Danehill, died last month at his long-time stud home of Juddmonte Farms' Banstead Manor Stud near Newmarket in England.

Aged 25, Dansili may only have been Group 1 placed (but did win at Group 2 and 3 level) but became among the leading British-based sires as well as an accomplished broodmare sire.

Dansili sired 22 Group 1 winners and became champion sire in France in 2006.

While never visiting our shores, Dansili progeny have with Chris Waller's memorable GB imported gelding Foreteller earning great admiration when winning five Group races in Sydney and Melbourne including three Group 1 races and $2m.

Other talented Dansili imports include Grand Marshall (won ATC Sydney Cup-G1, and Moonee Valley Cup-G2), Disclaimer, Le Juge, and Dandino.

A dual GB Group winner and Melbourne Group winner, Dandino (also Caulfield Cup-G1 second) is now a proven sire of winners standing at Bombora Downs, Bittern, Victoria.

Interestingly, Dansili is the sire of the dam of young GB bred horse Time Test (by Dubawi) whose second southern hemisphere progeny - via stud duties in New Zealand, will be offered at this year's yearling auctions. These include three fillies catalogued for the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale one of them, a half-sister to stakes placed Excessabeel, and is offered via Sledmere Stud, Scone.

Vale Allan Gibson

WHILE I did not know Allan Gibson - a Dubbo conditioner who passed-away at age 78 in November last year, I recall one of his talented gallopers he prepared, Cowboys Karma.

I followed Cowboys Karma's racing career as the gelding was a graduate of the now defunct Peter Milling and Company's Dubbo Thoroughbred Yearling Sale. Likely to have been prepared and sold via David Baxter's Macquarie Stud at Wellington, Cowboys Karma has won eight races and had seven placings for $137,545 in prizemoney. Mr Gibson also tasted city success and which included with Island Joe.

