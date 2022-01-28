Candidates finalised for February 12 NSW by-elections

The Nationals have fared much better than the Liberals in separate ballot draws for two by-elections in the state's south to be held on February 12.



Nationals candidate Nichole Overall picked up the number two position on the ballot paper for the seat of Monaro, vacated by former NSW Nats leader John Barilaro.



But the Liberal candidate in the neighbouring seat of Bega, cattle farmer Fiona Kotvojs, drew the last ballot position, when the ballot draw was made on Friday morning. The former member Andrew Constance has resigned to contest the Federal election.



Both seats are safely held by both the Nats and Liberals but it is unknown how the electorate will vote given the change of NSW Coalition leadership with Domininc Perrottet taking over from long-time NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and Paul O'Toole replacing Mr Barilaro.



It will be their first electoral test.



Only small fields of candidates have nominated for the two seats. There will also be two city seats up for by-elections on the same day for Willoughby and Strathfield.



In Monaro there are just six candidates, with Mrs Overall's main opponent Labor's Bryce Wilson, drawing last place on the ballot paper.



In Bega, there are seven candidates with independent Jeffrey Hawkins drawing first place on the ballot.



The Liberals hold Bega by a safe 6.9 per cent, while The Nationals hold Monaro by a 11.6 per cent margin.



For the first time, postal vote packages have been sent to all electors in the electorates, as part if COVID-19 safe practices.



