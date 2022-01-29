Cows with calves sell to $4080 at Wodonga

THE yarding of 1138 head at last Thursday's store cattle sale at NVLX Wodonga was best described by Wodonga-based agent Michael Unthank, Brian Unthank Rural, as a "very mixed lot", and a smaller crowd of buyers restricted competition.

"There were some good cattle on offer, but there was also a fair few secondary lines," Mr Unthank said.

"And the prices were reflected in lack of interest for the light weight and backward store lines."

Mr Unthank reported the top pens of good quality cattle sold "firm" to values according to previous sales.

Related reading:

"But the secondary lines could have been anywhere from $60 to $100 cheaper," he said.

Steers weighing 280 to 400 kilograms sold from $1130 to $2410 while those more than 400kg sold to $2950.

Heifers weighing 280kg to 400kg sold from $1320 to 2270 while those over 400kg sold to $2270.

Cows with calves sold to $4080 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf females topped at $2510.

CT and CM Packer, Lake Urana, sold 10 Angus steers, 10 to 12 months and weighing 402kg for $2360, while MW Swasbrick, Eskdale, Victoria, for $1750 sold 10 Hereford steers, eight to 10 months and weighing 221kg for $1750.

Local restockers competed with feedlots on the better pens.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.