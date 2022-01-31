Wilson's Creek White Suffolks reaches $3100 peak, twice

+5 Photos by Billy Jupp











MORE GALLERIES

IDEAL seasonal conditions has helped Wilson's Creek White Suffolks record one of the stud's best results at its annual ram sale on Monday.

Buyers from across the New England region gathered at the Gall family's Uralla property, while many more followed the sale online via AuctionsPlus, aiming to get their hands on the 56 rams up for bids.

All 56 rams were sold at an average of $1762 as producers looked to capitalise on the stellar season and improved ewe lamb numbers.



The live auction got off to a flying start as many rams sold for more than $2000 before the sale's peak of $3100 was reached for the Wilson's Creek tag 200261 and Wilson's Creek tag 200188 rams.

The first of the top-selling rams was sired by Illoura 181151, weighed 94.5 kilograms on December 16, and was in the top 10 per cent of the breed for post weaning weight (PWT), Lamb Eating Quality Index (LEQ), Terminal Carcase Production Index (TCP). He was purchased by the Van Eyk family, Shalimar White Suffolk stud, Windee, Uralla.



Read Also:

Soon after, the Munsie family, Big Ridge, Uralla, snapped up the equal-top ram which was sired by Waratah 180007. He entered the sale weighing 91kg, and was in the top 5pc for weaning weight, PWT, TCP, the top 10pc of the breed for LEQ and worm egg count (PWEC).



"Size and structure were the two big things we were looking for to go over our stud ewe lambs," buyer Joe Van Eyk said.

"We have been buying lambs here at Wilson's Creek for quite a few years and we were looking for some slightly different bloodlines.

"Running a White Suffolk stud ourselves, we are always looking to advance our breeding and structurally correct sheep are at the heart of what we are looking for and the rams here are always really structurally correct."

Wilson's Creek studmaster Cameron Gall said he believed the success "justified our move to incorporate some AI sires into the stud".



"This is our first year of offering some AI-sired rams and it shows our breeding program has seen an increase in quite a few of the estimated breeding values," Mr Gall said. "Nearly all the sheep we've offered this year and in the top 20pc of the LEQ index, which is really pleasing to see."



In all the Van Eyks bought two at an average of $2850, while the Munsie family also purchased two rams at an average of $2650.

Kentucky Station, Kentucky, was the sale's volume buyer taking home six rams at an average of $1816, while other multiple buyers included Bill Hiscox, Armidale, five rams at an average of $1620 and the Pearson family, Armidale, four rams at an average of $2125.

The sale was conducted by PR Watts and Company, Armidale, with auctioneer Tony Frizell.

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.