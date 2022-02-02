Merryville reaches $25,000 top at Armidale Merino Ram Sale

+10 Photos by Billy Jupp





















MORE GALLERIES

FOR the second consecutive year a Merrryville ram has sold for the top price at the annual Armidale Merino Ram Sale.

More than 100 registered bidders flocked to the 77th annual show and sale at the Armidale exhibition centre on Wednesday, all vying to get their hands on the 66 rams offered by studs from across the state.



However, it was the Borrowa stud that claimed the honour of selling the top price ram with the M29709 ram selling to Lynoch Pty Ltd, Armidale for $25,000.

The Merriman family's high-seller weighed 121 kilograms and had a micron fibre diametre of 18.2, a standard deviation (SD) of 3.0, a 16.5 per cent coefficient of variation (CV) and a comfort factor (CF) of 99.9pc.

Australian Wool Network (AWN) stock agent Harold Manttan, who bought the ram on behalf of the Armidale operation said "he was a true standout."

"He was a very dense, heavy-cutting Merryville ram," Mr Manttan said.

"From here, he will be joined with the ewes that the operation runs on a property on the eastern side of Armidale before he goes to the owner Chris' properties on the other side of town and down into Walcha.

"The conditions will suit him quite well and I'm confident he will fit right into Lynoch's operation."

The sale-topper was one of 50 rams sold of the 66 on offer, giving the sale a clearance rate of 75pc and at an average of $4850 for an overall gross of $242,500.



Wednesday's top price was up from the $11,000 top achieved at the 2021 sale, as was the average, going from $2273 last year to $4850 and while this year's offering was slightly below the 70 up for bids last year, the clearance also rose from 66pc to 75pc.

RELATED READING:

The result was due in part to other strong sales including two $14,000 rams, the first of which was the first ram sold on the day on behalf of Harden stud Demondrille.

The Demondrile M29272 ram had a 17.8-micron fleece, a 3.3 SD, a 18.5pc CV, and a CF of 99.7pc. He was purchased by the Tozer family, Cooma.

Shortly after, Armidale stud Alfoxton's M28548 ram, which boasted an 18.4-micron fibre diametre, a 3.1 SD, a 16.8pc CV and a CF of 99.9pc, sold for $14,000 to Kurrajong Park Merino stud, Delungra.

Also rating in the sale's top sellers was Woolbrook stud Nertsane's N190191 purchased by Peter Colley, Hargraves for $12,000.

Merryville's M29709 also sold for $12,000 to David Grills Partnership, Armidale.



The supreme exhibit of the show entered by Grathlyn Merinos, Mudgee, sold for $8000 to Nutrien Ag Solutions, Goulburn, on behalf of a client.



Participating vendors included; Demondrille, Conrayn, Nerstane, Merryville, Westvale, Grathlyn, Alfoxton, Egelabra, Airlie, Hillcreston, Queenlee, Glanna, Shalimar Park, Glenbrook, Waverley Downs, Arakoon, Kurrajong Park, Bocoble, Maister's Swamp, Hillcreston, Laraben, Glenburnie, Pomanara and Stanley Vale.



The sale was conducted by Nutrien, Elders and AWN with auctioneers Rick Power, Nutrien, Lincoln McKinlay, Elders, and Andy Carter, AWN, taking bids.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.