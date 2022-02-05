Rosedale Charolais wins overall champion pen and runners up of NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial

FOR the first time in the NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial's 13-year history, an exhibitor has won both overall grand champion team as well as the runners up.

James Millner of Rosedale Livestock Partnership (Rosedale Charolais stud) at Blayney took out the prestigious awards during Friday's presentation dinner held at the Wagga Wagga RSL Club.

The mixed pen of five purebred Charolais and Charolais/Angus cross steers scored a total of 730 points from a possible 1000 to take out the top spot on the podium, and receive a $6500 speed drafter from National Stockyard Systems Pty Ltd.

Consistency is what had the champion team on top, with the group placing first for induction (100pts from 100), third overall for feedlot performance (250pts from 350) and sixteenth overall for carcase (380pts from 550)

Only 1.5 points behind was Mr Millner's second team of Charolais/Angus cross steers which scored 728.5pts.

Continuing the crossbred reign over this year's trial was the Hicks family of Hicks Beef, Holbrook, with their pen of five Australian Beef Composite steers which scored 725 points.



They also received equal champion feedlot performance team, alongside an Angus/Hereford cross team from Melon Pastoral, Roslyn, on 260pts each.

Hicks Beef had previously won the 2021 NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.

Walcha-based Baringa Pastoral Company returned with a team of Angus steers for its second year and made it back-to-back victories, winning the eating quality section for a consecutive year with an average MSA Index of 66.02.



They also were the carcase champion pen (425.5pts from 550) and Riverine Premium Beef champion pen which helped them place fourth overall in the trial on a total of 713 points.

New Victorian entrants Gonlin (Bowmont Angus), Tatyoon, received reserve carcase champion pen on 421pts out of 550.



Fifth and sixth place were presented to James Millner's parents, Michael and Jenny Millner of MJ and JL Millner (also of Rosedale Charolais stud), Millthorpe, with their teams of Charolais/Angus cross which scored 711 points and 708.5 points, respectively.

Shepstone Park, Jugiong, exhibited a pen of purebred Angus steers that placed seventh on 707 points, while they also placed fourth in the eating quality medals with an MSA Index of 65.35 and were the Riverine Premium Beef reserve champion pen.

Another purebred Angus team from Minnamurra Pastoral Company at Coolah finished in eighth overall on 706.5pts.



This team also won the Teys Certified Premium Black Angus champion pen.

Local producers RG and TG Menzies placed ninth with their Red Angus cross steers which scored 697.5pts.



Tait Pastoral Company, Mandurama, rounded out the top 10 on 695.5pts with this particular team also receiving the Teys Premium Black Angus reserve champion pen and second in the eating quality section with an MSA Index of 65.83.



Around 100 attendees including entrants and their friends and families, industry representatives and sponsors, were treated to the event's own 'beef' as MLA chef Sam Burke and Julie Ballard put together a feast for all.



RESULTS SUMMARY:

FEEDLOT PERFORMANCE:

Champion (equal): Hicks Beef, Holbrook (Australian Beef Composite) - 260/350pts

Champion (equal): Melon Pastoral, Roslyn (Angus/Hereford cross) - 260/350pts

CARCASE:

Champion: Baringa Pastoral Company, Walcha (Angus) - 425.5/550pts

Reserve champion: Golin (Bowmont Angus), Tatyoon, Victoria (Angus) - 412/550pts

RIVERINE PREMIUM BEEF PEN:

Champion: Baringa Pastoral Company, Walcha (Angus)

Reserve champion: Shepstone Park, Jugiong (Angus)

TEYS CERTIFIED PREMIUM BLACK ANGUS PEN:

Champion: Minnamurra Pastoral Company, Coolah (Angus)

Reserve champion: Tait Pastoral Company, Mandurama (Angus)

EATING QUALITY MEDALS:

Purebred Angus steers had a clean sweep of the eating quality medal section of the 2022 NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial, with all the top 10 teams consisting of Angus cattle.



Baringa Pastoral Company, Walcha - 66.02pts Tait Pastoral Company, Mandurama - 65.83pts Dane and Alison Skinner, Big Springs - 65.36pts Shepstone Park, Jugiong - 65.35pts Gonlin (Bowmont Angus), Tatyoon, Vic - 65.33pts Tait Pastoral Company, Mandurama - 65.24pts Minnamurra Pastoral Company, Coolah - 65.22pts Minnamurra Pastoral Company, Coolah - 65.22pts Teys Australia Jindalee Admin - 65.09pts Jamie and Virginia Bond, Tooma - 64.98pts

The full feature report from the 2022 NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial will be included in the February 10 issue of The Landnewspaper.

