Elite Merino rams at Hazeldean average $5190 for 21

The annual Hazeldean woolgrowers breakfast and elite ram sale was well attended at Cooma on Friday, when the Litchfield family hosted the regular event.

Each year, leading industry professionals are invited to address a range of issues relevant to woolgrowers all over the country, and not necessarily limited to those based on the Monaro.



Leading the pre-sale address was Simon De Graaf, from the University of Sydney, who spoke on the fertility of the Australian sheep flock and the results of the various trails conducted concurrently across the country.



Also addressing the crowd was Rob Inglis, sheep production specialist with Elders and based in Wagga Wagga.



Mr Inglis spoke on ewe reproductive health particularly maintaining a high level of condition was essential in securing a high lambing rate and keeping those lambs alive.

The sale of 21 high performance, high accuracy rams followed the wool industry breakfast.



Each ram, as catalogued, was accompanied by a comprehensive and detailed analysis to aid the buyer in their selection.



The elite rams present a unique opportunity to purchase genetics at the top of the industry.



They have all been genomically tested, had two fibre tests, structurally assessed and fertility checked.

Sale summary:

21/21 rams sold

100 per cent clearance.

Top price: $7500 (thrice)

Average price: $5190

There were three rams purchased at the top price of $7500 by buyers Narrangullen Pty Ltd, Wee Jasper, Glenbernie Pastoral Co, Berridale, and Hugh and Fran Flanery, Flandan Farming, Galong.

All three rams had measured indices in the top five per cent for the breed,

Manager Narrangullen Pty Ltd, Wee Jasper, Vincent Walsh said he was attracted to his pick of the draft for the ram's 'very good figures' with excellent conformation.

"He is structurally sound and will suit our program really well," Mr Walsh said.

Narrangullen have been longterm buyers of Hazeldean-bred rams, whereas Hugh and Fran Flanery, Flandan Farming, Galong, have recently refocused their sheep operation, moving toward a self-replacing Merino flock to compliment their existing prime lamb flock.

Their new sire was attractive for his figures, particularly the Dual Purpose Indices.

"He is a good all-round ram," Mr Flanery said.

"We are focusing on the Dual Purpose function of Merinos and our ram is in the top five percent for the breed for that trait."

The sale was conducted by Nutrien, Cooma, and interfaced with AuctionsPlus with Rick Power holding the gavel.

