Bowmont Angus shines in carcase section

FIRST-time Victorian entrants Bowmont Angus have excelled in the carcase and eating quality sections of the 2022 NSW Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.

Coming away with reserve champion pen in the carcase section on 421 points, and having the equal second highest-scoring individual carcase on 93pts, the Tatyoon based stud chose to take part in the competition as it aligns with their business.

"It was basically to get feedback on our genetics and what our progeny can actually do," Bowmont principal Sam King said.

"We usually sell feeder steers, and we felt it was important to know we have performance at the other end. I expected what they could do, and the results prove that they can, which is pleasing."

RELATED READING:



Established around eight years ago, Bowmont Angus is in the process of growing its stud and will hopefully market 50 bulls in September at its annual bull sale.

Selecting their sole entry in the competition based on weight and type, Mr King said their steers would have been some of the youngest at just 12 months on induction.

"We got the weight wrong - we had them at the upper end of the weight range and some blew out over the specifications so we lost induction points," he said.

"They were young steers, in good condition, so we always knew we would struggle on performance in the feedlot because they didn't have compensatory gain ahead of them.

"But we were confident that they hadn't had a set back, and that would have come out favourably in carcase and meat quality."

With a well-rounded breeding approach, Mr King said they are conscious that everyone along the food chain makes a dollar.

Usually marketing feeder weight calves, Mr King said last year they chose to finish them on grass before sending them to MC Herds, Geelong, for processing prior to Christmas.

"These were a contemporary group of brothers to the steers (in the competition), and at 14-15 months of age they dressed out at an average of 347 kilograms across the whole drop," he said.

"They weren't graded but feedback from (MC) Herds is that they were the best mob of steers killed in over 12 months, as grassfeds."

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.