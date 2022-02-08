Angus herd reduction at Benalla

The demand for quality females continues unabated, and with the planned offering by Ross Davis, Wolbunya, Benalla, of 460 Autumn calving Angus females and 110 Angus/Charolais cross heifers at the Wangaratta Livestock Exchange on Friday 18 February, beef producers will have the opportunity to make a selection and add to their breeding herd.

Selling Agent, Peter Ruaro, PRL/Rodwells Wodonga, said the condition of the females is spot on for calving; considering the weaners were taken off just two to four weeks ago.

The Wolbunya herd was established 25 years ago when the property was purchased.



Mr Davis has maintained a strict standard for his herd, which was originally based on Hazeldean bred females.

From day one, Ross set out to build a first-class Angus herd.



He attended the Angus Nationals, which in those days, were held at the Wodonga Showgrounds.



His first purchase was a Banquet Angus bull, which he named Neil Diamond because he cost so much.

Mr Davis is still purchasing top priced Banquet bulls along with Pathfinder bulls, with his emphasis on sire selection being high growth rates, vigour and temperament.

The criteria in bull selection was to breed weaners to coincide with Mr Davis's bullock enterprise at Buffalo in Gippsland.

Mr Davis has always had a heavy culling process where anything that wasn't structurally sound or temperamentally amenable was taken out of the breeding program.

All the females, which tested positive in calf in August will be re-tested prior to the sale giving intended purchasers every confidence.



The sale will be interfaced on Auctions Plus.

Mr Ruaro said the forthcoming dispersal has come about due to Mr Davis's decision to reduce his workload and preserve his health.

"Ross is not retiring as he will be keeping 600 spring calving females on hand to remain in the industry," he said.

