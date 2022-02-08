Colouring the land

Beneath the veneer of their career, many harbour a desire to the release their inner desire for creativity and catch their muse.

Few strike out for fear of not being able to achieve their goal to their utmost satisfaction; but one who has succeeded and impressed his peers was Stu Hodgson, who held his first exhibition of coloured landscapes last Saturday at The Loftus, Junee.

Stu is well-known in the wool industry across Australia, as a sheep classer and more recently as a sheep specialist with Australian Wool Innovation.

So his hidden talent will surprise many.

But the landscapes were well received by family and friends and who lined to welcome his success and make their purchase known.

