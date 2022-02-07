Moo Farms pays beefy $8000 top at Alfoxton's Merino ram sale

+4 Photos by Billy Jupp









FOR the second year in a row, Alfoxton Merino stud set a new on-property high price record at its annual sale.

After setting a $7500 benchmark at its 2021 sale, the new record of $8000 was set after the third ram in the catalogue of Monday's sale (tag Alf20-060) at the Clonan family's Armidale property, Alfoxton, was sold for $8000.

The October 2020-drop twin, sired by Alf18-358 and out of Alf17-145 had a fibre diametre of 16.1 micron, a 15.3 per cent coefficient of variation, a comfort factor of 100pc, a 2.9-micron standard deviation and was purchased by Moo Farms, Cooma.

"He's a very productive ram with good body weight, over 100 kilograms, and I think that overall productivity was what helped him stand out," said Alfoxton stud principal Chris Clonan.

"As well as that, he had bright, crimpy wool and I think he is a real dual-purpose type of ram.

"Overall, I think he is a pretty well-rounded sheep."

The stud sold 46 of 71 rams at Monday's sale and while the clearance rate was similar to the 68pc achieved last year, the $8000 high and overall average of $2347 were both up from 2021.



Mr Clonan said he was particularly satisfied with the $2512 average of the 39 Poll Merinos sold during the live auction.

"This is the first year we have only offered non-muelsed rams and given how tough it was to prepare them for the sale with all the wet weather, I'm quite pleased with how they presented," he said.



"These rams were born in the spring of 2020 and I'd have to say these past two years, with all of the wet weather we've had, were two of the hardest in terms of management.

"Since these rams were born, they've had 38 inches and then 42 inches (1050mm) on their backs, so they've had a tough run weather-wise, but they've come through pretty well."



The sale attracted more than 20 local registered bidders, while many more followed the sale online via AuctionsPlus, leading to rams being purchased by producers from as far away as Tasmania, and Hamilton and Dunkeld in Victoria.

Among the volume buyers was the Scott family, Dysart, Tasmania, which purchased two rams online at an average of $2000, while Milparinka Pastoral Company, Guyra, purchased five rams at an average of $3300.

Also among the volume buyers was the Reimers family, Pealsby, Stanthorpe, Queensland, four rams at an average of $1250, Lone Pine Agriculture, Nullamanna, three rams at an average of $2833, Kubba Kimba Partnership, Dundee, three rams at an average of $1333 and the Tulloch family, Stanthorpe, Queensland, two rams at an average of $2500.

The sale was conducted by Elders Armidale with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as auctioneer.

