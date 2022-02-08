New record for Glenellerslie

+4









For their 29th annual sale, Ross and Mandy Smith offered 42 Hereford and Poll Hereford bulls, bred in their families Glenellerslie stud at Adelong.

The top price paid, $22,000 was a new record for the stud eclipsing the $21,000 paid in 1991, while the average price of $7588 was achieved for the 34 bulls sold and up from $6742 last year.

"It has been a very pleasing sale," Ross Smith said.

"Particularly gratifying to see return buyers and know they are getting terrific results in their herds. It certainly is a good time to be on the land."

The top priced bull was purchased by Greg O'Brien, Merrijig, Victoria, who has bought Glenellerslie bulls in the past.

The rising two-year son of WRL Makka (H) had the December 2021 Hereford Group Breedplan figures of +5.6 birthweight, +14 Milk, +93 600 day growth and +86 mature cow weight.

He also recorded estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +7.0 eye muscle area (Eye Muscle Area), -0.6 Rib Fat and -0.1 Intra Muscular Fat.

Mr O'Brien said his new sire will add thickness and depth to his cow herd.

"He is a good Hereford type with good bone, barrel and soft skin," Mr O'Brien said.

"I think he will lift the standard of my cows to another level."

The second top price was $17,000 paid by IR Landale, Deniliquin, for Glenellerslie Urge On (H) by WRL Makka (H).

His Hereford Group Breedplan figures indicated +4.3 birthweight, +16 Milk, +92 600 day growth and +84 Mature cow weight.

While the EBVs measured +66 carcase weight, +7 EMA, +0.2 Rib Fat and +2.7 Yield.

Third top price at $15,500 was paid for Glenellerslie Uplifting (H) by WRL Makka (H) when bought by Baybrook Pastoral Co., Bairnsdale, Vic.

His Hereford Group Breedplan figures indicated +5.9 birthweight, +15 Milk, +93 600 day growth and +86 Mature cow weight: while his EBVs measured +63 carcase weight, +3.3 EMA and +1.5 Yield..

Volume buyers included RA and MH Trethowan, Cookardinia, who selected three sires for average price $7834: W and J, AP and SJ Webb, Adelong, who also selected three new sires and paid $5500 average and Baybrook Pastoral Co, Bairnsdale, Vic, who took two bulls home for $10,750 average price.



Individual purchasers included AG and SM Pendergast, Benambra, Vic, who paid $9000 for their pick of the draft: RN and LM Bethune, Mitta Mitta, Vic, who added to their battery with one bull at $7500 and AJ Ritchie, Arawata, Vic, who paid $6000 for his choice.

The Helmsman auction was settled by Elders, Tumut, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.

