Heavy steers sold to $2800 at Wodonga

Limited numbers at today's store cattle sale at NVLX Wodonga drew strong demand for the better quality pens, with buyers very selective on the 850 cattle yarded.

There was a good line of Angus and Hereford's on offer, with a smattering of European breeds and most in excellent condition.

Top price during the sale for heavy steers at $2800 was paid for five Angus weighing 544kg when offered by The Yor Trust, Bullioh, Victoria.

Representative sales of weaner steers included 23 Angus weighing 383kg sold by DS and EG Morton, Benalla, Vic: KA and JB Klemm, Londrigan, Vic., sold 11 Angus weighing 345kg for $2380 and GA and VM Redding, Khancoban, received $2350 for their pen of 27 Angus weighing 336kg.

Weaner steers under 300kg sold for $2070 when Brian Mahoney, Mansfield, Vic, penned 10 Angus weighing 284kg while Grifforan Pastoral Co, Mansfield, sold nine Angus weighing 301kg for $2140.

RJ Forrest, Murmungee, Vic, sold 22 Herefords weighing 353kg for $2200 and KM and VS Marshall, Mansfield, Vic, received $2230 for their pen of two Charolais weighing 395kg.

Pens of heavier steers sold for $2500 when Nicholas Kirley, Callaghan's Creek, Vic, offered four Angus weighing 503kg and Merton Pastoral Co, Merton, Vic, received $2480 for their pen of 12 Santa Gertrudis weighing 449kg.

Limited numbers of females saw Preswon Pty Ltd, Benalla, Vic., receive $2365 for their pen of 21 Charolais weighing 413kg: RA and SM Burnside, Samaria, Vic. sold 28 Angus weighing 378kg and LF Hodgkin, Eskdale, Vic, sold 10 Herefords weighing 416kg for $2430.



Grealy Family Farming, Baranduda, Vic, sold three Angus cows with calves $3650.

Wyeromp Pty Ltd, Canberra sold two Red Angus cows with first calf for $3000 and Yuroke Red Angus, Yuroke, Vic, received $3800 for their pen of six PTIC Red Angus, 15-17 months.

Buyers from Cowra and local districts competed with Victoria restockers from Mansfield, Wangaratta and Benalla.

The sale was conducted by Wodonga-based agencies Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock/Rodwells, Schubert Boers and Brian Unthank Rural.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.

