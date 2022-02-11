Guyra's Charlie Perry wins Zanda McDonald Award | Photos

+14





























In the competition's eighth year, Charlie Perry, who lives and works on his family owned and operated Trent Bridge Wagyu beef farm at Guyra, in NSW's Northern Tablelands, has taken out the Zanda McDonald Award.

Since taking over management in 2016, he's overseen substantial growth in their family business, despite some of the worst years of drought on record, with a focus on productivity gains, genetic indicators and sustainability.

He also serves as president and chair of the Australian Wagyu Association (AWA).

As the Australian 2022 winner, Mr Perry will receive a professional development package that includes an all-expenses paid trans-Tasman mentoring trip to high-performing farms and businesses in Australia and New Zealand, $10,000 towards further education, and incredible networking opportunities.



For the full story click here.

